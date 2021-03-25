Simple, effective and affordable business insurance at your fingertips

A “grudge purchase” refers to a purchase one doesn’t want to make. Yet, you do it anyway because even though you don’t see the value in it today, you know that it’s going to pay off in the long run.
When it comes to your business, having the right insurance in place when something bad happens can keep your business afloat, that’s why insurance is so much more than simply a grudge purchase, it’s a necessity.
At Vodacom Business, we want to take the grudge out of your insurance experience. Not only have we developed products and services that cover your employees and your hardware. We want to make sure that you have insurance cover that is easy to understand, simple to buy and that meets your individual business needs.
Three reasons why you should consider insurance with Vodacom Business
1. Save costs on legal advice
Qualified legal advice is perhaps one of the more costly aspects of running a business. Business Legal Cover from Vodacom Business starts at just R17.25 per month per employee. For this fee you can contact a legal expert from LAW FOR ALL, who will help you without the confusing legal jargon that’s associated with legal advice.
Whether you’re dealing with acknowledgement of debt, lease agreements, sale of business assets, partnership agreements, Last Will and Testaments or even employee contracts and service level agreements, a legal expert is just a call away. As an added bonus you can contact this team of legal experts seven days a week and on public holidays. To get started simply dial 082 17800 and press 1 when prompted
2. Show your employees that you care for them
With all the uncertainty out in the world today, you can bring a little stability and direction to the lives of your employees. Allow your business to offer more than just a paycheck to attract the right talent. Include funeral and life cover for your employees and show then that you value their contributions to your business.
VodaSure | Group Schemes offer your employees more affordable funeral and life cover. Especially when you compare it to the cost of buying life cover as an individual. The cover is tailored to your business needs. Whether you’re an SME or a massive enterprise, VodaSure can find a solution for you.
To apply for funeral and life cover you need to have at least five employees between the ages of 18 and 65 working in South Africa for at least 20 hours a week. With VodaSure, approved claims are paid out in 48 hours once all relevant information is submitted. To find out more head to the Vodacom Business website.
3. Cover for your devices against damage, loss and theft
With the workforce scattered due to lockdown and work from home orders, device insurance is more important than ever. Whether you’re looking to insure against accidental damage, or loss and theft, Vodacom Business has an insurance solution for you starting at as little as R10 per month.
Cover can be purchased for smartphones, tablets or notebooks. With smartphone screens costing upwards of R2 500 to repair, paying for comprehensive cellphone insurance that covers loss damage and theft for as little as R29.25 per month could end up saving you a lot of money.
Vodacom Business promises to replace lost, stolen or damaged smartphones, which are damaged beyond repair, the next day.
With notebooks, tablets and smartphones becoming more vital than ever to ensure business continuity, we highly recommend reading more about device insurance from Vodacom Business here.
This is just a smattering of Vodacom Business’ wide range of insurance products and you can find out more about insuring your business is ready for any eventuality over on the Vodacom Business website.