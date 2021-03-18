Sony showcases new PSVR controllers for the PS5

Last month Sony confirmed that it was indeed creating a new VR system for the PS5, which we have since taken to calling the PSVR2. Now the Japanese company has offered up even more VR-related information by showcasing the design and features of its next-gen PSVR controller for the PS5.

It remains to be seen if this is merely PS5-specific or part of the aforementioned new VR system that Sony is working on, so it is unclear whether it will feature on the PSVR2. Regardless we do have an idea of the features it will deliver, many of which are dictated by the experience we have already seen on the PS5’s new DualSense controller.

To that end, the company says that they feature the same adaptive triggers, haptic feedback and finger touch detection that DualSense does.

Added to this are action buttons analog sticks, along with the ability to track the position of the controller while playing a VR game, which is something the predecessor version was capable of.

As for the design itself, it looks to evolve the stick-like shape of the PSVR controller and add a Spanish rapier style guard to the mix. How this new element of the controller plays a part in gameplay, if any, remains to be seen.

Either way, this latest tidbit only appears to be the start, with Sony teasing that more for its VR platform are on the way.

“SIE’s Product, Engineering, and Design teams have collaborated to build our new VR controller from the ground up with a goal of making a huge leap from current-gen VR gaming. We’re thrilled with the controller we developed, but what matters now is how game creators will take advantage of the features to design the next generation of VR experiences,” adds Sony.

“Prototypes of our new VR controller will be in the hands of the development community soon, and we can’t wait to see what ideas they come up with and how the controller helps bring their imagination to life,” the company enthusiastically adds.

While we have not seen the full system just yet, it looks VR is still one area that Sony has a leg up on Microsoft.