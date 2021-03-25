Steam gets granular with its top releases of February 2021

As we head towards the end of March Steam has finally finished crunching the numbers for the top releases of last month and it has shared this with the public.

Instead of simply sharing the top earning and top free releases like it usually does, Steam has mixed things up this month with four more categories: early access, puzzle mechanics, co-op and controller support.

We’re not entirely sure this was done as there’s a tonne of overlap between these categories with many games appearing across multiple categories.

“Games that feature puzzle elements are always popular with players, but February stood out with six titles that include unique puzzles. Whether you’re exploiting online technology in Cyber Manhunt, relishing in the brilliant fourth installment of The Room, or simply enjoying the atmosphere of Little Nightmares II, puzzle mechanics add fresh new challenges to these games, all while enhancing their unique stories. For anyone with an itch for a new puzzle, make sure to check out these games,” Steam writes.

Steam also makes specific mention of Valheim which continues to sell millions of copies while still in Early Access.

All the top releases for February 2021 are presented below. As always Steam gives us the titles of the games at random, but we’ve put them into alphabetical order.

As for criteria for these lists we know that the “top 20” category is chosen by the first two weeks of revenue, and the “free” category by number of unique players acquired after launch. The anime nudity game League of Maidens not only appears on both these lists as it has paid options, but it appears across the other categories too. Seems porn games are still very popular on Steam as we get deeper into 2021.

Top 20

30XX

Becastled

Breathedge

Curse of the Dead Gods

Cyber Manhunt

Fights in Tight Spaces

Firework

Hellish Quart

HuniePop 2: Double Date

League of Maidens®

Little Nightmares II

Nebuchadnezzar

Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition

Persona® 5 Strikers

Rhythm Doctor

Rogue Heroes: Ruins of Tasos

The Room 4: Old Sins

Valheim

War on the Sea

Zombie Army 4: Dead War

Free

Early access

Fights in Tight Spaces

Hellish Quart

Krunker

League of Maidens®

Old School RuneScape

Rhythm Doctor

Royal Crown

Valheim

WolfTeam: Classic

Puzzle

Cyber Manhunt

Firework

HuniePop 2: Double Date

Little Nightmares II

Rhythm Doctor

The Room 4: Old Sins

Co-op

30XX

Krunker

Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition

Rhythm Doctor

Rogue Heroes: Ruins of Tasos

Royal Crown

Valheim

Zombie Army 4: Dead War

Controller support