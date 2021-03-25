Steam gets granular with its top releases of February 2021

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on email

As we head towards the end of March Steam has finally finished crunching the numbers for the top releases of last month and it has shared this with the public.

Instead of simply sharing the top earning and top free releases like it usually does, Steam has mixed things up this month with four more categories: early access, puzzle mechanics, co-op and controller support.

We’re not entirely sure this was done as there’s a tonne of overlap between these categories with many games appearing across multiple categories.

“Games that feature puzzle elements are always popular with players, but February stood out with six titles that include unique puzzles. Whether you’re exploiting online technology in Cyber Manhunt, relishing in the brilliant fourth installment of The Room, or simply enjoying the atmosphere of Little Nightmares II, puzzle mechanics add fresh new challenges to these games, all while enhancing their unique stories. For anyone with an itch for a new puzzle, make sure to check out these games,” Steam writes.

Steam also makes specific mention of Valheim which continues to sell millions of copies while still in Early Access.

All the top releases for February 2021 are presented below. As always Steam gives us the titles of the games at random, but we’ve put them into alphabetical order.

As for criteria for these lists we know that the “top 20” category is chosen by the first two weeks of revenue, and the “free” category by number of unique players acquired after launch. The anime nudity game League of Maidens not only appears on both these lists as it has paid options, but it appears across the other categories too. Seems porn games are still very popular on Steam as we get deeper into 2021.

Top 20

  • 30XX
  • Becastled
  • Breathedge
  • Curse of the Dead Gods
  • Cyber Manhunt
  • Fights in Tight Spaces
  • Firework
  • Hellish Quart
  • HuniePop 2: Double Date
  • League of Maidens®
  • Little Nightmares II
  • Nebuchadnezzar
  • Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition
  • Persona® 5 Strikers
  • Rhythm Doctor
  • Rogue Heroes: Ruins of Tasos
  • The Room 4: Old Sins
  • Valheim
  • War on the Sea
  • Zombie Army 4: Dead War

Free

  • 30XX
  • Becastled
  • Breathedge
  • Curse of the Dead Gods
  • Early access
  • Fights in Tight Spaces
  • Hellish Quart
  • Krunker
  • League of Maidens®
  • League of Maidens®
  • Old School RuneScape
  • Rhythm Doctor
  • Royal Crown
  • Valheim
  • WolfTeam: Classic

Puzzle

  • Cyber Manhunt
  • Firework
  • HuniePop 2: Double Date
  • Little Nightmares II
  • Rhythm Doctor
  • The Room 4: Old Sins

Co-op

  • 30XX
  • Krunker
  • Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition
  • Rhythm Doctor
  • Rogue Heroes: Ruins of Tasos
  • Royal Crown
  • Valheim
  • Zombie Army 4: Dead War

Controller support

  • 30XX
  • Breathedge
  • Curse of the Dead Gods
  • Fights in Tight Spaces
  • Firework
  • Hellish Quart
  • Little Nightmares II
  • Persona® 5 Strikers
  • Rogue Heroes: Ruins of Tasos
  • Zombie Army 4: Dead War
Clinton Matos

Clinton Matos
Clinton has been a programmer, engineering student, project manager, asset controller and even a farrier. Now he handles the maker side of htxt.africa.

NEWSLETTER

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW

Hypertext is one of South Africa’s leading technology news and reviews sites, catering for consumers, small and medium businesses and the technology channel. We publish original content daily and welcome your feedback.

Click here to suggest a story. | Click here for advertising.

FOLLOW US

Facebook-f
Instagram
Linkedin
Twitter
Youtube
All original words & media by Hypertext by htxt.media are licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License. Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at Hypertext. Where images and material are supplied by rights holders outside of htxt.media, original publishing licences are indicated and unaffected.

2021 © All Rights Reserved. HTXT.AFRICA

v4.12