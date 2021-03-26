Sub Rosa arrives in Early Access, but more publicly this time

Sub Rosa is a game you may have heard whispers of in the past as it has existed as an unlisted title on Steam for years being played and tested by a small community. Now it’s ready for the general public as developer Cryptic Sea and publisher Devolver Digital have released it into Steam’s Early Access programme.

Even the official description of the game points out its unique development cycle:

“Sub Rosa is a multiplayer first-person shooter about tense deals, double-crosses, and the occasional high-speed car chase. The game is currently in an extended and indefinite Early Access period so please do not purchase Sub Rosa without watching gameplay or doing a modest amount of research into the game.”

To get a new batch of players interested a release cinematic trailer has been released. It nicely shows off the unique visuals of the game and something about this trailer heavily reminds us of the old show Celebrity Deathmatch. We think it’s the lifeless faces or the fact that the animation looks a bit like stop motion.

While the game itself doesn’t look as good as the trailer we do want to give this one a try. The rather serious gameplay is a nice counter to the comedic art with its very square vehicles which have tires that aren’t exactly round.

It’s also rather smart for this game to break cover right now. Multiplayer subterfuge titles are still rather popular with the king in the genre Among Us still maintaining a hefty amount of players. It seems there’s a massive market for violence missed with cutesy or silly imagery, and Sub Rosa could fit in nicely.

This launch of the game is marked as “Alpha 38” and features various updates, a new audio engine, improved voice chat and use of the Steam invite system.

Sub Rosa is available to buy on Steam right now for $19.99 overseas, with localised South African pricing of R219.

Including the reviews from when the game was unlisted it currently has 1 809 ratings, 84 percent of them being positive. This leaves the game with a “Very Postive” Steam rating.