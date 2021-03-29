The 8K word Cyberpunk 2077 patch may the biggest yet

CD Projekt has been hyping up its upcoming Patch 1.2 for Cyberpunk 2077 with development insights posted ten days ago with accompanying videos showing off the changes in action.

Today, however, we get a closer look at these changes thanks to a list of changes that Patch 1.2 will bring. You can read this in full here, but strap in because the patch notes are around 8 010 words long. This massive list is closer in length to a short story instead of patch notes. What’s even more impressive is this public list is only “the most notable changes”, so it would be even longer if everything was included.

Having a read through the main points here and it really seems that CD Projekt has been listening to the community and / or finally putting in some much needed playtest time to find these problems itself.

There are hundreds of small quality of life changes and fixes which makes everything smoother. Tiny things like reducing the price of the item which resets perk points, or increasing the damage of the underpowered Gorilla Arms are very much appreciated.

If your experience with Cyberpunk 2077 was best described as “death by a thousand cuts” Patch 1.2 looks to reduce that by a few hundred. There’s still however, no mention of adding in bigger elements which were left on the cutting room floor (but still used in marketing).

To see the bigger changes of Patch 1.2 below are the aforementioned videos giving us a demo. We had a good laugh at the new “rocking” system which allows players to unjam their cars should they get stuck on something. Other games have implemented similar systems before but it looks rather goofy here.

The NCPD spawn radius for when the player commits a crime has been increased I.E. no more cops teleporting right behind you

New Steering Sensitivity slider added to Controls settings. Allows reducing steering speed for all vehicles, on all input devices. Particularly useful for keyboard users.

Unstuck Rocking/Rotating feature added to all vehicles. Use Left Stick or A/D W/S or LShift/LCtrl to engage rocking and rotating to stuck/beached vehicles to try and free them.

Keyboard bindings: It’s now possible to unbind dodge from the movement keys (in Settings -> Controls). Dodging can still be performed by double-tapping the crouch (toggle) action key (default C).