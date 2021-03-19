The Among Us airship lands on 31st March

Back in December Among Us developer Innersloth revealed the airship, a new map that would be added to the game this year. We now know the release date of this map, and it’s 31st March 2021.

The airship will become the biggest map in the game and will accompany a free update to Among Us that will add the ability to pick a starting room, new tasks, account moderation, possibly new free hats and more.

Innersloth has released an extensive blog post about the update and the new map that gets into the nitty gritty of how this all came together, and addresses the slew of people who have been whining on social media for the airship to be released sooner.

The sudden popularity of Among Us in 2020 took the developers by surprise. It’s easy to forget that the game was released back in November 2018 and only gained the major popularity it has now in recent times. Spinning up development on the game is a part of the process which Innersloth has been very busy with.

“Additionally, creating a map and updates isn’t as simple as creating one aspect of the game and throwing it onto the PC. Because our game is cross-platform, it means EVERYTHING needs to work on as many devices as possible. (Every kind of smartphone and its various versions, console, etc.) You may have noticed most modifications to the game focus on just PC, as that makes development much easier,” the blog post reads.

Among Us is available on PC, mobile, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One.

Other considerations here include the need to bring on more staff as Among Us remains popular as well as boring business time vampires like meetings.

With the work behind airship understood, what can players look forward to in this new map? The announcement trailer below still does a rather good job of showing off what the red behemoth has to offer.

Tophat, the airship’s name, has a unique look and feel to it thanks to the setting. Among Us has always been a game set in space with the unique look of the ubiquitous characters being based on simplified spacesuits. Innersloth is leaning more into visual customisation of the characters to make them more suited to the setting.