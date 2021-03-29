The Justice Accelerator calling on SA Startups focused on social impact

The Hague Institute for Innovation of Law (HiiL) is calling on all justice-focused South African startups that want to grow their social impact and business to participate in this year’s HiiL Innovating Justice Challenge.

To incentivise applicants this year, the Justice Challenge will see successful startups will earn a place in the international HiiL Justice Accelerator programme, along with €10 000 (~R176 917) in non-equity seed funding and a package of tailored local support.

According to Themba Mahleka (pictured in header image), co-head of the HiiL Innovation Hub Southern Africa, this year’s programme is looking for startups and social enterprises that are looking to solve, “a pressing justice problem in a way that is high impact and sustainable.” This as the COVID-19 pandemic has made social impact an even more significant concern than ever before.

“Through the HiiL Innovating Justice Challenge, we are looking for the best social entrepreneurs from Southern Africa that aspire for everybody to have access to justice at work, at home, in the neighbourhood and in business,” he adds.

“We are especially interested in startups that work on what we’ve identified as potential ‘game-changers’. Interested applicants are encouraged to find out more about that on the HiiL website,” Mahleka continues.

The programme has outlined the following areas where sustainable innovation should be focused upon by applicants:

“working conditions with their employer

separation terms with their spouse

protection against theft, fraud and violence

arrangements about noise, damages and property access with their neighbour

housing maintenance and rent conditions with their landlord

agreements on ownership, registration and use of land

ways to reduce corruption

contracts, fraud protection and compliance for their small business.”

Successful applicants who proceed to the four-month long Justice Accelerator programme will, in addition to receiving the aforementioned €10 000 funding, have the opportunity to present to an international jury and compete for additional cash prizes at the annual HiiL Innovating Justice Forum.

The closing date for applications is 31st April, with more information about HiiL and the programme available here.