Twitter is surveying users about emoji reactions to tweets

You often read in Twitter bios that a like or retweet is not an endorsement, and for good reason too, considering the two options are rather limited as far as reacting to a tweet or something shared on the platform.

It is likely why Twitter has begun surveying users about an emoji-style reaction tool, akin to the one that Facebook added a few years ago. The company will be surveying users throughout this month, but it remains to be seen if emoji will indeed be employed thereafter.

“We’re exploring additional ways for people to express themselves in conversations happening on Twitter,” a spokesperson told TechCrunch.

According to screenshots shared below, it looks like Twitter has a specific set of emoji in mind, with reactions for like, funny, interesting, sad, awesome, support and angry being mulled over. The survey will ask users to pick which set, each has a different design, they prefer.

The platform is also contemplating dislikes, with either a thumbs down, red 100, downward arrow or red downward arrow being proposed to that effect.

Twitter’s community is a passionate one, and the introduction of this survey points to the fact that it does not want to make such a big change to the way it works without getting the input of its users. As we saw with the switch from favourites to likes a few years back, not all changes are welcome, so it will be interesting to see whether or not Twitter users are keen on the proposed emoji reactions.

Either way, the company tells TechCrunch that the survey is simply an “exploration” at this point, so we could also see it fall to the wayside if enough users show disinterest or dislike.

