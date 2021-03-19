Twitter wants your opinion on whether its rules should apply to world leaders

When Donald Trump was banned from Twitter earlier this year, many users questioned why tweets from 8th January were more questionable than, oh, the four years the former president spent streaming his unfiltered thoughts to the web.

But throughout Trump’s term in office there was a question that hung over Twitter – should world leaders be held to the same rules as every other Twitter user?

We know what our answer would be but Twitter is interested in what everybody has to say.

Starting today, the social network will be calling for responses to a survey that will ultimately be used to inform Twitter’s policy regarding world leaders.

“Politicians and government officials are constantly evolving how they use our service, and we want our policies to remain relevant to the ever-changing nature of political discourse on Twitter and protect the health of the public conversation,” the Twitter Safety team wrote in a blog.

The social network says it wants to hear from the public about whether world leaders should be subject to the same rules as other users and what enforcement action is appropriate.

“We’re also in the process of consulting with a range of human rights experts, civil society organizations, and academics worldwide whose feedback will be reflected in forthcoming revisions to the policy framework,” said the Twitter Safety team.

The survey will be available in 14 languages including Arabic, Chinese, English, Farsi, French, Hindi, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog, and Urdu and the survey will close on 12th April.

Our opinion is that for world leaders, stricter rules should apply as these world leaders have access to press rooms and can call a press conference whenever they choose. This was something that was brought up time and again during Trump’s presidency.

For instance would Trump and his administration issued a press release that read, “These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts the shooting starts. Thank you!”? We don’t think it would’ve but that’s just us thinking out loud.

But Twitter wants to hear from as many people as possible so if you are prompted to complete a survey, take some time and help inform Twitter’s policy moving forward. Maybe it will save us from another stream of unfiltered thoughts in the future.