Unisa: student strikes impact delivery of study material

Student protests and university shutdowns are happening intermittently across the country as they struggle to finance their education for various reasons, including a difficult 2020 which impacted the entire world. For students at the University of South Africa (Unisa) these apparently have had an impact on the delivery of study material.

Unisa has issued the following statement:

“Due to the National Student strike impacting operations, there will be a delay in the delivery of your study material. Please download your study material online while you wait for your study material to be delivered.

If you have already registered, you can access your material on myUnisa on your module site. https://my.unisa.ac.za

If your registration is not yet finalised, you can still download your study material by clicking on the following link: https://myadmin.unisa.ac.za/tool/af040db7-120b-4090-a500-19357ea638f1/default.do“

What makes this statement puzzling is the fact that Unisa has historically always recommended that students download their study material instead of waiting for a paper copy to be delivered to them, even when there is no pandemic happening and no student action.

The reason for this is sound: the earlier students can access this material the sooner they can begin studying, completing assignments and preparing for exams.

For the university to once again advise students to download their material, on top of a potential delay, should really push students in the direction of not waiting for their paper copies to arrive.

Traditionally the sometimes large download sizes of these files, and a lack of access to devices to view them, have been a barrier which have forced many to either be stuck with the physical copies or to prefer them.

