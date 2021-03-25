What do Among Us accounts do?

The launch of the new airship map in Among Us on 31st March will also bring with it player accounts. These have been in the offing for a while, but what do they do?

Developer Innersloth has released a dev log answering this question stating that the focus will be on moderation, reporting, transferring cosmetics and a friend, system, but it will also do the following listed below.

It’s a bit of a long read but we highly recommend that everyone who plays the game goes over it. Almost every point here is important so you know what you can and can’t do in the game.

You will be able to report if someone in the game is acting inappropriately, including: inappropriate names, inappropriate chat, cheating/hacking, and harassment/misconduct. Consequences can range from temporary to permanent bans (including alternate accounts).

Note that reports will be read by people (not bots!) and you will need to provide a reason as to why you are reporting.

No linking of multiple accounts yet (Steam account is only on Steam, Epic account is only on Epic, etc.) It’ll be coming soon though.

You must create an account to access free chat (without it you will have to use Quick Chat for safety!)

You must create an account to freely change your display name. If you do not create an account, there will be randomized names you can choose from.

Usernames are not exclusive. Multiple people can have the same username. (So if you take the username “PuffballsUnited”, other people can still use “PuffballsUnited”.)

If you are under the minimum age of digital consent in your country (for most countries 13 is the minimum age), you have to get a parent/guardian’s permission to access free chat (which then allows you to create an account), or change your display name.

Without an account (or if you’re a minor who doesn’t want to ask your parent/guardian for approval), you can still play via Guest Mode. This locks you to Quick Chat and doesn’t allow you to change your name other than with a randomly generated name.

A corresponding Code of Conduct will be available on our website that outlines the expectations for our community and consequences.

Some interesting bits here include the fact that usernames are not unique. It’s been a very long time since that hasn’t been a requirement for accounts and we hope it doesn’t cause any trouble or confusion.

The addition of the airship to the game seems to be a significant event for Among Us. Outside of accounts the update will also bring two free hats and a skin pack with three new skins and 13 hats.