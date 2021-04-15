15 mins of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart gameplay highlights PS5 experience

The number of PS5-exclusive titles released by Sony following the launch of its next-gen console last year have been few and far between, with only a couple truly standing out (Demon’s Souls and Miles Morales). 2021 has been equally sparse, but that changes in June when Sony releases Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

While the franchise may not be for everybody, during its State of Play this week, the company revealed a 15-minute long deep dive for the upcoming PS5-exclusive that has us really excited to see just what the experience on this next-gen console will be like.

The video, pasted below, is a mix of cut scenes and actual gameplay with the game’s creative director Marcus Smith narrating throughout.

We get to see the titular Ratchet explore Nefarious City (real name), as well as getting a better look at the newly added character of Rivet.

Speaking of Nefarious City, it looks quite impressive in the new footage, and Sony says a large part of the reason why is down to the SSD hardware running in the PS5.

“Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart’s dimensional chaos wouldn’t be possible without the SSD either, thanks to near-instant loading. And today’s State of Play showed some of the various ways that dimensional aspect changes gameplay with the Rift Tether, dimensional shifts, and pocket dimensions,” notes the PlayStation Blog’s post on the footage.

Another element highlighted in the gameplay is Ratchet’s improved mobility, as he is now able to wall run, dash and swing in order to make his way around the map. It also looks like this mechanic will be an important one for the game, as players will be prompted to chain moves together in order to reach checkpoints and objectives.

There’s also a Rift Tether mechanic which allows you to traverse instantaneously to different areas of the map. This feature is again highlighted as only possible thanks to the PS5, according to Smith.

Lastly worth mentioning are weapons, and here Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is putting the new DualSense controller to the test. The adaptive triggers will produce different rumbles depending on the weapon you’re wielding and the same goes for pressure feedback. This appears to be something that PS5-exclusive titles in particular are focused on.

Already up for pre-order and costing nearly R1 400, it still remains to be seen whether the price tag might scare some players off from a title that is AAA, but may not be their cup of tea.