2nd Deathloop delay moves game close to a year overdue

Deathloop has been delayed again. The upcoming FPS roguelike by Arkane Studios was supposed to come out on 21st May, but will instead be released on 14th September – should there be no more delays, that is.

With this delay Deathloop is close to a year past its originally planned release date. As a console exclusive to the PlayStation 5, this game was intended to come out in the holiday season of 2020 to coincide with the launch of the new Sony console. That never happened and the 21st May was put in place.

Game Director Dinga Bakaba and Art Director Sebastien Mitton have released the following statement about the issue:

We’re committed to quality and preserving our team’s ambitions for DEATHLOOP while ensuring the health and safety of everyone at Arkane. We’ll be using this extra time to accomplish our goal: create a fun, stylish, and mind-bending player experience. We apologize for the extended wait and thank you all for your passion and excitement. It is the fuel that powers our creativity and our hard work. We can’t wait to show you more DEATHLOOP soon!

You may remember Bakaba by a video released last month explaining some aspects of the game.

Bakaba and Mitton also appear in a video (embedded below) which repeat many of the same points from the written announcement.

Deathloop is planned to launch on the PlayStation 5 and the PC. Many have speculated that the game will also come out on Xbox consoles due to the fact that Microsoft now owns Zenimax Media, the parent company of Deathloop’s publisher and developer – Bethesda and Arkane respectively. With another delay like this we wouldn’t be surprised to see Deathloop launching on Xbox Series X|S alongside PlayStation 5 and PC later this year.

Regardless of when and where Deathloop is released we’re still excited to play it, so we can only hope it will be worth the wait.