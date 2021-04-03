3D printed Cuphead zoetrope housed in a museum

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on email

Cuphead is rightfully praised for its amazing art style and animation based on classic cartoons and that will be reflected in a museum thanks to a 3D printed zoetrope in Australia.

But first: what is a zoetrope? Every so often these amazing pieces of art will do the rounds on the internet so you’ve probably seen one before and not known what it’s called.

In short a zoetrope is a rotating art piece with multiple slices of an animation represented in some way. When the piece is spun around and light is projected onto it in a certain way the appearance of animation and movement can be seen.

Cuphead developer Studio MDHR has shared a short video of the zoetrope in action:

This video doesn’t really give you much context as it’s very zoomed in which leaves the mechanics of the machine out of the frame.

You can see our story about another 3D printed zoetrope for more, or this old Kickstarter campaign for a zoetrope platform called 4-Mation. YouTube is also filled with videos of these pieces in motion to get a better understanding of their movements and mechanics.

With that explained what about the museum that will house it? ACMI is an institution which was once called the Australian Centre for the Moving Images and that longer name gives us a clue as to why it will be housing this Cuphead piece.

It seems that Studio MDHR will show off more of the zoetrope in the future, something we hope to see as international travel isn’t on the agenda right now. While Australia has the pandemic contained to a large extent, we are happy to know that the exhibit will be available for the next 10 years so there’s plenty of time to go and see it.

Clinton Matos

Clinton Matos
Clinton has been a programmer, engineering student, project manager, asset controller and even a farrier. Now he handles the maker side of htxt.africa.

NEWSLETTER

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW

Hypertext is one of South Africa’s leading technology news and reviews sites, catering for consumers, small and medium businesses and the technology channel. We publish original content daily and welcome your feedback.

Click here to suggest a story. | Click here for advertising.

FOLLOW US

Facebook-f
Instagram
Linkedin
Twitter
Youtube
All original words & media by Hypertext by htxt.media are licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License. Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at Hypertext. Where images and material are supplied by rights holders outside of htxt.media, original publishing licences are indicated and unaffected.

2021 © All Rights Reserved. HTXT.AFRICA

v4.12