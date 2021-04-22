Almost 70 games now support multiplayer without Xbox Live Gold

Back in January Microsoft reversed a universally hated plan to increase the price of Xbox Live Gold. At the same time the company also announced intentions to open up more multiplayer games to be enjoyed online without having an Xbox Live Gold subscription at all.

Now we have a list of what those games are. In the announcement Microsoft says there’s “more than 50” games but by our account it’s 67. Yes 67 is more than 50 but a list closer to 70 sounds much more impressive.

While this list below is complete at the time of writing Microsoft encourages users to check the free to play section of its website which will be continually updated on its own. This is an even more impressive collection as it returns 96 results.

Looking over the list, which is an alphabetical order, and all the big hitters you expect are there. Fortnite, Destiny 2, Roblox, Rocket League and countless others.

Between this and Xbox Game Pass there’s a lot of playing you can do without ever actually buying a single game.