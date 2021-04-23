amiibo cards and figures restocked in South Africa

The official distributor for Nintendo in South Africa – Core – has announced an amiibo restock both for the Animal Crossing booster packs as well as the figurines.

The Series 1 and Series 2 of the Animal Crossing cards sold out rather quickly so it’s nice to see them back on shelves along with the newer Sanrio Collaboration Packs.

Trading cards of all kinds are in heavy demand right now especially those from Nintendo due to the brand recognition. Pokémon cards are in very high demand too thanks to lower print volumes caused by COVID-19 and celebrity interest in vintage offerings.

Below are the restocked items as sold through the official Nintendo store operated by Core. You can find these at other stores at different prices. The Sanrio Collaboration Packs, for example, are one of the top sellers on Raru right now with the same price at R149.

It should also be noted that these are the restock items, not the entire range. Those not listed, like some of our favourites Incineroar and Luigi, are also still available. The full amiibo range from Core can be found here.

amiibo cards

amiibo figures

Speaking of the Nintendo store we’d be remiss not to mention some sales it has going on too. The Nintendo Switch bundles for Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Ring Fit Adventure were recently discounted by R1 000 each.

After the massive price increase of Switch hardware last year – an increase that has not been reversed despite a more stable situation when it comes to the economy and COVID-19 – any discount like this is appreciated.