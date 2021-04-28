An updated art style is coming to Among Us

Among Us continues to remain popular with more content and maps added over time, but what has remained relatively consistent is its somewhat simplistic art style it has had since its original launch back in November 2018. That is now being worked on, but don’t expect a complete overhaul.

Developer Innersloth has released another development log on its site as is usual near the end of most months. In it the team provides a progress report on several elements it is working on with the top billed topic being the art style.

“We’re working on an updated art style for Among Us! Don’t worry though, it’s not too different from what you’re used to. Just cleaner lines and other improvements that’ll make animating it on the backend easier. … But imagine how horrifying it would be if it looked like this though,” the update writes.

That link is to the below embed of a tweet from PuffballsUnited AKA Marcus Bromander, Innersloth co-creator. We imagine that creating a successful game means you get to shitpost about it in an official capacity.

Speaking of shitposting, the unique look of Among Us has helped it proliferate on the internet. The basic design of the Among Us characters has made it simple for fans to recreate in all manner of ways as well as “seeing” crewmates everywhere you look.

Also in the realm of the way the game looks its colour palette is set to be expanded upon with reveals linked to it planned for May.

“Considering all the colours we already have, it was actually kind of difficult to find colours that will automatically be visually distinct from all the other ones. But in terms of accessibility and colourblindness, we hope to move away from colours being the defining way people identify each other. We’re workshopping ideas for that though,” the dev log reads.

This is another important change to the game as referring to players as the colour of their character is key feature of the way the game plays.

It will be interesting to see how the change in art and colour will affect the game and if such changes will be welcomed to the massive community who has become so accustomed to it.