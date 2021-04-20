Apex Legends Mobile to be tested in India and the Philippines

Respawn Entertainment has announced Apex Legends Mobile which, as you may have guessed by the name, is a mobile port for its popular FPS battle royale game.

“Apex Legends Mobile is specially designed for touchscreens, with streamlined controls and thoughtful optimizations that result in the most advanced battle royale combat available on a phone. It’s a new version of Apex Legends, but it’s true to the original,” writes Chad Grenier, Game Director on Apex Legends.

The announcement of this new port also comes with the promise of regional betas that will be taking place later this year in Spring. For those of us outside of the US Spring 2021 has already started and will end in late June.

It’s apt that we’re talking about places outside of the US as that’s where the regional betas will be taking place with the Philippines and India chosen as the two select countries who will take part in the betas only on Android.

Other countries, as well as iOS betas, will be rolled out at a later stage.

For those who would like to take part no registration is available just yet with Respawn simply telling us to follow the official Twitter account for future updates.

Apex Legends Mobile will have much in common with its PC and console counterpart as it will still be Respawn behind the wheel instead of these ports being outsourced.

And, while it may also be free with the a paid DLC / Battle Pass system, there’s another spanner in the works for those who prefer to play on multiple platforms: cross-play is not available here.

“Because Apex Legends Mobile is being built specially for mobile, it won’t feature cross-play with the console or PC versions of Apex Legends,” Grenier writes.

While the announcement makes no mention of cross-progression we have to imagine that no cross-play means this feature won’t be available either. Hopefully there is something available to players such as a one time account transfer for those who want to take their progress from other hardware and move it to mobile.

Along with this announcement we have some screenshots from the game you can view below.