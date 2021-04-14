Aruba announces expansion of portfolio to focus on edge-to-cloud security

Aruba is hosting its annual Atmosphere conference virtually this week, and as has been in case in past years, a flurry of announcements were made on the first day of the two-day long event. One of the more important announcements focused on Aruba’s Edge Services Platform or ESP, with an expansion of that portfolio to bring more security-orientated elements to the fore.

This makes sense given that security is something that all businesses are reassessing and investing in during the remote and hybrid working model that COVID-19 has pushed to the fore.

“The new advancements include the integration of the ClearPass Policy Manager secure network access control platform with the Aruba EdgeConnect SD-WAN edge platform, formerly Silver Peak, the integration of Aruba Threat Defense with the EdgeConnect platform, and the expansion of the Aruba ESP multivendor security partner ecosystem, providing enterprise customers with the freedom to deploy best-of-breed, cloud-delivered secure access service edge (SASE) security components of their choice. Today’s Aruba ESP advancements will enable enterprises to fast-track their digital transformation journey from edge-to-cloud,” explains a press release regarding this key announcement.

“As organizations contend with challenges resulting from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and a new “work from anywhere” normal, the adoption of cloud-hosted services will continue to accelerate. This shift is intensifying the urgency to transform conventional data center and MPLS-centric and VPN-based networks to a cloud-native SASE architecture that features more dynamic provisioning of secure network services while protecting data from end-to-end,” it adds.

To effectively tackle security at the new WAN (wide area network) Edge as Aruba terms it, a combination of on-premise and cloud-delivered solutions will be required.

“The integration of Aruba Threat Defense with the Aruba EdgeConnect SD-WAN edge platform extends advanced intrusion detection and prevention (IDS/IPS) capabilities to EdgeConnect physical and virtual appliances. This allows the EdgeConnect platform to leverage the Aruba threat infrastructure, sharing critical threat information between Aruba Central and EdgeConnect to deliver full visibility across the network,” the company continues.

“These advanced unified threat management (UTM) capabilities enable enterprises to deliver east-west lateral security as well as secure local internet breakout from branch locations and can be deployed centrally on premises or in the cloud. By leveraging a common threat infrastructure and threat feeds across Aruba ESP, network and security managers can centrally apply and enforce threat management policies enterprise-wide,” it concludes.

As we have seen over the past 12 months, the appetite for SD-WAN solutions have increased significantly, so it will be interesting to see how Aruba’s edge-to-cloud security tools will be added to the mix.

[Image – Photo by Nathy dog on Unsplash]