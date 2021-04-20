Beware ISPs claiming they are ISPA members but aren’t

The Internet Service Providers’ Association (ISPA) has issued a warning to customers to be wary of internet service providers who claim to be a member of the association but aren’t.
At the core of the issue is accountability. ISPA serves as sort of a last resort for complaints regarding an ISP and having dealt with the organisation on such a matter in the past, it takes it’s work seriously.
“ISPA handled more than a thousand consumer complaints in 2020. Many consumers rely on service providers being a member of ISPA when they need to escalate an unresolved complaint, or report unprofessional conduct,” explains ISPA chairperson, André van der Walt.
“We hold our members to a high standard, and members that do not meet that standard can be fined or sanctioned,” the chairperson added.
In order to hold ISPs accountable, however, they must be a member of ISPA and there are currently three ISPs in South Africa which claim to be ISPA members but aren’t.
These are:
- 1-Grid terminated its membership of ISPA on 1st April 2021 but is still displaying the ISPA logo on its website.
- Fibrestream terminated its membership of ISPA on 8th March 2020 but is still displaying the ISPA logo on its website, and referencing ISPA in its terms and conditions.
- GSolutions had its membership of ISPA terminated on 10th February, but still refer to ISPA in its terms and conditions.
While a company is within its rights to choose not to be a member of ISPA, the company can’t still claim to be a member of ISPA as well. The association reminded members that they must cease claims that they are ISPA members when their membership ends.
Unfortunately, because 1-Grid, Fibrestream and GSolutions are no longer ISPA members, ISPA can no longer accept consumer complaints lodged against those ISPs.
For a full list of registered ISPA members, head here.