Beware ISPs claiming they are ISPA members but aren’t

The Internet Service Providers’ Association (ISPA) has issued a warning to customers to be wary of internet service providers who claim to be a member of the association but aren’t.

At the core of the issue is accountability. ISPA serves as sort of a last resort for complaints regarding an ISP and having dealt with the organisation on such a matter in the past, it takes it’s work seriously.

“ISPA handled more than a thousand consumer complaints in 2020. Many consumers rely on service providers being a member of ISPA when they need to escalate an unresolved complaint, or report unprofessional conduct,” explains ISPA chairperson, André van der Walt.

“We hold our members to a high standard, and members that do not meet that standard can be fined or sanctioned,” the chairperson added.

In order to hold ISPs accountable, however, they must be a member of ISPA and there are currently three ISPs in South Africa which claim to be ISPA members but aren’t.

These are:

1-Grid terminated its membership of ISPA on 1st April 2021 but is still displaying the ISPA logo on its website.

Fibrestream terminated its membership of ISPA on 8th March 2020 but is still displaying the ISPA logo on its website, and referencing ISPA in its terms and conditions.

GSolutions had its membership of ISPA terminated on 10th February, but still refer to ISPA in its terms and conditions.

While a company is within its rights to choose not to be a member of ISPA, the company can’t still claim to be a member of ISPA as well. The association reminded members that they must cease claims that they are ISPA members when their membership ends.

Unfortunately, because 1-Grid, Fibrestream and GSolutions are no longer ISPA members, ISPA can no longer accept consumer complaints lodged against those ISPs.

For a full list of registered ISPA members, head here.