Black Stripe and YouTube Music partner up to support local musicians

Despite some restrictions of South Africa’s lockdown which has surpassed a year in length, the arts and entertainment sector is still drowning under the weight of the pandemic.

This need for support has prompted Black Stripe Foundation and YouTube Music to set up the Triple M grant where the three M’s represent Mzansi: Music to Heal – Music to Unite.

The grant will be made available exclusively to organisations who have plans to support and grow the development of musical and creative content in South Africa. There is up to R100 000 available through the grant.

“To take advantage of this opportunity, organisations can apply by sending in their 2-3 page proposals. What we are hoping to see are well thought-through plans detailing missions, ideas and execution strategies over a six-month period,” says executive director at the Black Stripe Foundation, Ben Cashdan.

The eligibility requirements of the Triple M grant follow below:

Be South Africa-based and registered, with a signed governing document.

Have been legally constituted with a set of accounts, and have at least a year-long track record.

Have the relevant insurances in place (including employers’ and public liability), and must be compliant with all relevant statutory legislation.

Have a safeguarding policy that is regularly reflected on and updated.

Have an annual turnover of no more than R800 000.

Not be a music service/record label or formal institution of learning.

Regularly provide music and/or music technology activity/projects for young people.

In addition to the above the proposed project must take place within a local community, involve at least five people and must take place between June and December 2021. The pair notes that the project can run for any length of time but must take place during the given period.

Applications for the grant are open until 3rd May 2021 and proposals must be emailed to triplemzansi[at]google[dot]com. The proposal must contain the following:

A detailed description of the project plan, mission and timeline.

Details of the organisation (and a brief description of your work), including names, registration number, location and additional necessary details.

Details of the core group involved in the project, and any further relevant information associated with the group.

References to previous work done, including links to music or visual content where possible.

Link to a video featuring the key organisers discussing the project and why it merits investment (Google Drive or Dropbox link to the video should be added to the proposal doc).

A detailed breakdown of how the proposed budget (no more than R100 000) will be used.

Be sure to get your proposals in before 3rd May.

