Bolt makes its way onto the Huawei AppGallery

While Huawei has been working hard to port more mobile applications to its AppGallery now that Google Play Services are not available on newer smartphones, the experience to date has been mixed. There are plenty of locally created apps available, but also a few glaring omissions. The number of omissions has decreased by one, however, as Bolt is now on the Huawei AppGallery.

A search of the AppGallery reveals both Bolt and Bolt Food, with the former coming in at 28.8MB in size. It is also rated 4.7 out of five at the time of writing and currently sits on four million downloads, although it’s unclear if that is AppGallery specific or across multiple platforms.

“As part of its strategy to meet users’ needs and provide them with a better experience in various industries – including e-commerce, transportation, food delivery, and airlines – HUAWEI AppGallery, the third-largest global app distribution platform, is always expanding its portfolio across South Africa by adding more innovative apps. The platform is now available in more than 170 countries with over 530 million monthly active users globally,” explains a press release sent to Hypertext regarding the announcement.

“By developing its transportation apps range within HUAWEI AppGallery, Huawei shows its commitment to integrate more relevant and high-quality innovative apps that meets users’ needs. Within the second half of 2020, total downloads from HUAWEI AppGallery reached 384 billion, while 2.3 million developers globally joined the Huawei Mobile Services ecosystem,” it adds.

We are big fans of Bolt in the office, especially given the strides it has made in recent months with regard to female rider safety.

With the ridehailing service now preparing for an expansion into other parts of Africa and Europe, it will be interesting to see how many more devices running the AppGallery will be making use of Bolt.