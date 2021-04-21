Bowers & Wilkins debuts its first pair of true wireless earphones

The announcement of new wireless earphones are nothing new these days, as almost every smartphone and consumer electronics brand has thrown its hat into the ring for this segment in recent years. Today’s announcement from Bowers & Wilkins, however, is a tad more significant as the new PI5 and PI7 represent the specialist audio brand’s first pair of true wireless earphones.

The company has dabbled in wireless headphones in the past, as well as debuting wireless earphones that featured a connection between the earbuds, but these new offerings ditch the cord for a proper wireless in-ear listening experience.

Bowers & Wilkins have also added a few noteworthy elements to the PI5 and PI7 alongside the removal of any cords. To that end both models feature Qualcomm’s aptX technology, but there are a few differences in terms of the audio experiences they deliver.

The PI7 is the more premium of the two and facilitates a 24-bit connection that adapts dynamically when needed. As for the PI5, it’s version of aptX is dubbed True Wireless+ and it too works to ensure the connection is stable and reliable.

The bigger brother of the two also features dual hybrid drive units to deliver its sound, which is said to be highly nuanced and detailed.

Other elements on the PI7 and PI5 include six and four microphones respectively to provide a solid and stable experience to capture your voice on calls. Added to this is something that Bowers & Wilkins refers to as advanced noise cancelling, but only a hands-on test or review will reveal how this is better than active noise cancelling.

Elsewhere the PI7 yields four hours of use from a full charge, with the fast charge capable battery case also holding 16 additional hours of its own. The PI5 is slightly better in the battery department with 4.5 hours of use and 20 hours extra from the case. IP54 water and dust resistance is listed on models though.

For now, we’ll have to wait until Bowers & Wilkins reveals local pricing and availability, but if you live in the States, the true wireless earphones are already available to order. To that then, the PI5 carries a recommended price of $249 and the PI7 retails for $399. As such, this premium audio hardware will not come cheap when it lands in SA.