Clubhouse creators can now accept payments, and get the full amount

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on email

As Android users watch on in envy, Clubhouse is making significant improvements to its app and the latest development is great for creators.

The developers of Clubhouse have made it possible for fans to send creators money and, what’s more, the creator gets the full amount.

“Today, we’re thrilled to begin rolling out Payments—our first monetisation feature for creators on Clubhouse. All users will be able to send payments today, and we’ll be rolling out the ability to receive payments in waves, starting with a small test group today. Our hope is to collect feedback, fine-tune the feature, and roll it out to everyone soon,” Clubhouse wrote in an announcement.

To send a creator money a user needs to tap on a creator’s profile and then tap “Send Money”. The first time you send money you will be asked to add a payment provider. Once you select an amount, the creator gets the money.

We should point out that while Stripe and Clubhouse aren’t taking a cut of the payment, there is a processing fee that the sender will have to pay but this fee is clearly displayed next to your card information.

Payments through Clubhouse are made possible thanks to a partnership with Stripe.

Chief executive officer at Stripe, Patrick Collison, noted how cool it was to see a new social media platform focusing on helping creators monetise their content before looking at how to generate revenue internally.

Of interest is Clubhouse’s note stating this is the first of “many features that allow creators to get paid directly on Clubhouse”. We are curious about what other features Clubhouse has up its sleeve but we guess we’ll just have to wait.

With that having been said, it appears as if Clubhouse wants to make sure it’s platform is ready to have the masses come on board and with features coming down the line thick and fast, we suspect it won’t be too much longer before everybody can experience drop-in audio chats.

That is, if other platforms don’t do it better and faster first.

[Image – Erin Kwon on Unsplash]

Brendyn Lotz

Brendyn Lotz
Brendyn Lotz writes news, reviews, and opinion pieces for Hypertext. His interests include SMEs, innovation on the African continent, cybersecurity, blockchain, games, geek culture and YouTube.

NEWSLETTER

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW

Hypertext is one of South Africa’s leading technology news and reviews sites, catering for consumers, small and medium businesses and the technology channel. We publish original content daily and welcome your feedback.

Click here to suggest a story. | Click here for advertising.

FOLLOW US

Facebook-f
Instagram
Linkedin
Twitter
Youtube
All original words & media by Hypertext by htxt.media are licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License. Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at Hypertext. Where images and material are supplied by rights holders outside of htxt.media, original publishing licences are indicated and unaffected.

2021 © All Rights Reserved. HTXT.AFRICA

v4.12