Clubhouse creators can now accept payments, and get the full amount

As Android users watch on in envy, Clubhouse is making significant improvements to its app and the latest development is great for creators.

The developers of Clubhouse have made it possible for fans to send creators money and, what’s more, the creator gets the full amount.

“Today, we’re thrilled to begin rolling out Payments—our first monetisation feature for creators on Clubhouse. All users will be able to send payments today, and we’ll be rolling out the ability to receive payments in waves, starting with a small test group today. Our hope is to collect feedback, fine-tune the feature, and roll it out to everyone soon,” Clubhouse wrote in an announcement.

To send a creator money a user needs to tap on a creator’s profile and then tap “Send Money”. The first time you send money you will be asked to add a payment provider. Once you select an amount, the creator gets the money.

We should point out that while Stripe and Clubhouse aren’t taking a cut of the payment, there is a processing fee that the sender will have to pay but this fee is clearly displayed next to your card information.

Payments through Clubhouse are made possible thanks to a partnership with Stripe.

Chief executive officer at Stripe, Patrick Collison, noted how cool it was to see a new social media platform focusing on helping creators monetise their content before looking at how to generate revenue internally.

It's cool to see a new social platform focus first on *participant* income rather than internalized monetization / advertising. Excited for the burgeoning creator economy and next era of internet business models. — Patrick Collison (@patrickc) April 5, 2021

Of interest is Clubhouse’s note stating this is the first of “many features that allow creators to get paid directly on Clubhouse”. We are curious about what other features Clubhouse has up its sleeve but we guess we’ll just have to wait.

With that having been said, it appears as if Clubhouse wants to make sure it’s platform is ready to have the masses come on board and with features coming down the line thick and fast, we suspect it won’t be too much longer before everybody can experience drop-in audio chats.

That is, if other platforms don’t do it better and faster first.

[Image – Erin Kwon on Unsplash]