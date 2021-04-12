COVID-19 in South Africa – 12th April 2021

If it feels like there has been little movement on the vaccine rollout front in recent days, that’s because the initially outlined target for phase one of the rollout for the end of April is all but impossible to reach at this stage. This as only 288 406 vaccines have been administered to frontline healthcare workers at the time of writing, which is far off from the 1.5 million target that the National Department of Health (NDoH) has been trying to reach in order to fight COVID-19 in South Africa.

While the country has secured 20 million doses from Pfizer to add to those already secured from Johnson & Johnson, it still remains unclear when those vaccines will enter our borders.

As such, the coming weeks and months will prove anxious for many, especially as other parts of the world have ramped up their vaccine rollout efforts while locally many citizens are being left in the dark over the situation.

While the wait continues, people are being urged to continue to adhere to lockdown regulations. This as the total number of cases to date now sits at 1 558 458, as 931 new infections have been recorded over the past 24 hours, according to the latest report.

The department also confirmed that over 10.13 million tests have been conducted to date, with 1 483 296 recoveries being recorded too. Unfortunately there is no movement on the recovery rate, which remains at 95 percent, which it has done for a number of weeks now.

Also regrettable is the fact that 66 new fatalities have been recorded over the past 24 hours, with the North West accounting for the majority at 35. The result sees the death toll related to COVID-19 in South Africa rise to 53 322.

The full breakdown of COVID-19 in South Africa is as follows:

Provinces Confirmed Cases Recoveries Active cases Deaths Western Cape 284 268 267 790 16 478 11 506 Eastern Cape 195 668 184 029 11 639 11 374 Northern Cape 37 053 33 122 2 859 840 Free State 84 567 79 207 5 360 3 737 KwaZulu-Natal 335 119 318 969 16 150 10 270 North West 64 831 60 636 4 195 1 561 Mpumalanga 76 171 74 035 2 136 1 367 Gauteng 417 351 404 574 12 777 10 424 Limpopo 63 430 60 934 2 496 2 243 Unknown 0 TOTAL 1 558 458 1 483 296 75 162 53 322

As always, in order to stay up to date with the spread of COVID-19 in South Africa and abroad, we advise the following materials and platforms:

[Image – Photo by Spencer Davis on Unsplash]