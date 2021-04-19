COVID-19 in South Africa: 19th April 2021

While the Sisonke Protocol vaccine rollout has been suspended, the National Department of Health (NDoH) is currently pushing to get citizens aged 60 and above to register to get their vaccines in preparation of the initiative getting up and running again. When precisely that will be remains to be seen, as the fight against COVID-19 in South Africa continues.

Looking at the latest report from the NDoH, it confirms that 1 089 new cases have been recorded over the past 24 hours, which is higher than that we’ve seen in past weeks following a weekend. We will therefore have to wait to see what happens as the week progresses. For now though, the total number of cases for the coronavirus to date now sits at 1 566 769.

The department also confirms that over 10.33 million tests have been conducted to date, with 1 490 413 recoveries also being recorded. The recovery rate still remains at 95 percent, which it has done for a number of weeks now.

Also remaining the same is the number of vaccines administered to date, unsurprisingly, with only 292 623 given to frontline healthcare workers and government officials. As such, there is quite a bit of ground for the NDoH to make up once the rollout begins again.

Unfortunately, the NDoH has also reported that 25 new fatalities have been recorded over the past 24 hours. The result sees the death toll related to COVID-19 in South Africa rise to 53 736.

The full breakdown of COVID-19 in South Africa is as follows:

Provinces Confirmed Cases Recoveries Active cases Deaths Western Cape 285 247 268 747 16 500 11 527 Eastern Cape 195 850 184 141 11 709 11 444 Northern Cape 37 939 33 776 2 859 858 Free State 85 888 79 967 5 921 3 783 KwaZulu-Natal 335 743 319 864 15 879 10 335 North West 65 873 61 756 4 117 1 632 Mpumalanga 77 050 74 672 2 378 1 382 Gauteng 419 591 406 185 13 406 10 524 Limpopo 63 588 61 035 2 553 2 251 Unknown 0 TOTAL 1 566 769 1 490 143 76 626 53 736

As always, in order to stay up to date with the spread of COVID-19 in South Africa and abroad, we advise the following materials and platforms:

[Image – Photo by Martin Sanchez on Unsplash]