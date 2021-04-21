COVID-19 in South Africa: 21st April 2021

The country has a new date to keep in mind as far as the start of the vaccine rollout once again, which should be up and running by the middle of May. While we wait for more news on that front, our vigilance in fighting the spread of COVID-19 in South Africa cannot waver.

Looking at the latest report from the National Department of Health (NDoH), the number of new daily cases remains at a manageable level and without tempting fate, there are no signs at this stage of a third wave of infections. To that end, 853 new cases have been recorded over the past 24 hours.

This has pushed the total number of infections recorded to date to 1 568 366, with the department also noting that over 10.37 million tests have been conducted so far.

The recovery rate remains at 95 percent, as it has done for a number of weeks now, with the current amount of recoveries registered at 1 494 630 by the NDoH.

While those latest statistics are relatively positive, unfortunately 130 new fatalities have been recorded over the past 24 hours, which is the one of the largest totals reported in recent weeks.

Of the new 130, the department confirms that the Eastern Cape has 11, the Free State has seven, Gauteng contributes 11, KwaZulu-Natal has five, Limpopo has five, Mpumalanga accounts for three, the North West has a concerning 34, the Northern Cape attributes 13 and the Western Cape accounts for the most at 41.

The result sees the death toll related to COVID-19 rise to 53 887.

The full breakdown of COVID-19 in South Africa is as follows:

Provinces Confirmed Cases Recoveries Active cases Deaths Western Cape 285 388 271 735 13 653 11 572 Eastern Cape 195 878 184 212 11 666 11 465 Northern Cape 38 183 33 954 2 859 871 Free State 86 202 80 205 5 997 3 792 KwaZulu-Natal 335 850 319 922 15 928 10 341 North West 66 023 61 756 4 267 1 666 Mpumalanga 77 166 74 924 2 242 1 388 Gauteng 420 068 406 828 13 240 10 536 Limpopo 63 608 61 094 2 514 2 256 Unknown 0 TOTAL 1 568 366 1 494 630 73 736 53 887

