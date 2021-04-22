COVID-19 in South Africa: 22nd April 2021

As we reach the tail end of this week, the number of new cases for COVID-19 in South Africa has risen. This as 1 569 new infections have been recorded over the past 24 hours, nearly double that of the previous day. This seems to be a trend of late, as the number of infections rises the further into the week we get.

Either way it serves as a reminder that we are far from having COVID-19 in South Africa under control.

Looking at the latest report from the National Department of Health (NDoH), as a result of the new statistics, the total number of cases recorded for the country to date now sits at 1 569 935.

The department’s figures also show that over 10.41 million tests have been conducted so far, along with 1 495 864 recoveries being recorded too. The latter represents a recovery rate of 95 percent, which appears to be a number we are unable to increase at this stage given that it has remained at that level for the past few weeks.

Unfortunately 53 new fatalities have been reported over the past 24 hours as well. The majority come from the Eastern Cape, Free State and Gauteng, with 17, 11 and 8 respectively. The result sees the death toll related to COVID-19 in South Africa increase to 53 940.

The full breakdown of COVID-19 in South Africa is as follows:

Provinces Confirmed Cases Recoveries Active cases Deaths Western Cape 285 538 271 735 13 803 11 576 Eastern Cape 195 904 184 220 11 684 11 482 Northern Cape 38 442 34 169 2 859 880 Free State 86 438 80 336 6 102 3 803 KwaZulu-Natal 335 950 320 632 15 318 10 344 North West 66 211 61 756 4 455 1 666 Mpumalanga 77 296 74 924 2 372 1 389 Gauteng 420 482 406 992 13 490 10 544 Limpopo 63 674 61 100 2 574 2 256 Unknown 0 TOTAL 1 569 935 1 495 864 74 071 53 940

