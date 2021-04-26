COVID-19 in South Africa: 26th April 2021

This week the Sisonke Protocol is expected to start up once again with the rollout of the Johnson & Johnson single jab vaccines to frontline healthcare workers. Thereafter, the elderly population of the country will begin to receive its vaccines starting in mid-May as we continue to fight the spread of COVID-19 in South Africa.
While we await further word on how the vaccine rollout will be handled, we still have to adhere to lockdown regulations, with the majority of the population only being inoculated towards the end of the year and into 2022.
To that end, the daily reports from the National Department of Health (NDoH) serve as updates as to how we’re handling the spread of the virus. The latest report indicates that 1 101 new cases have been reported over the past 24 hours as the total number of infections reported to date now sits at 1 575 471.
The number of recoveries is 1 501 185 as the recovery rate remains at 95 percent.
Unfortunately 23 new fatalities have also been reported, as the death toll related to COVID-19 in South Africa rises to 54 148.
The full breakdown of COVID-19 in South Africa is as follows:
|Provinces
|Confirmed Cases
|Recoveries
|Active cases
|Deaths
|Western Cape
|286 109
|272 540
|1 996
|11 585
|Eastern Cape
|195 979
|184 264
|210
|11 517
|Northern Cape
|39 255
|35 089
|3 554
|882
|Free State
|87 568
|80 928
|2 398
|3 831
|KwaZulu-Natal
|336 297
|320 831
|5 041
|10 369
|North West
|66 893
|62 517
|2 881
|1 706
|Mpumalanga
|77 706
|75 440
|991
|1 393
|Gauteng
|421 880
|408 357
|3 231
|10 604
|Limpopo
|63 784
|61 219
|2 95
|2 261
|Unknown
|0
|TOTAL
|1 575 471
|1 50 1185
|20 597
|54 148
As always, in order to stay up to date with the spread of COVID-19 in South Africa and abroad, we advise the following materials and platforms:
- Dr Zweli Mkhize on Twitter
- COVID-19 Connect on WhatsApp – add 0600 123 456 as a contact and say “Hi”.
- World Health Organisation
- SA Coronavirus website
- SA Government
- SA Presidency