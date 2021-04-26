COVID-19 in South Africa: 26th April 2021

This week the Sisonke Protocol is expected to start up once again with the rollout of the Johnson & Johnson single jab vaccines to frontline healthcare workers. Thereafter, the elderly population of the country will begin to receive its vaccines starting in mid-May as we continue to fight the spread of COVID-19 in South Africa.

While we await further word on how the vaccine rollout will be handled, we still have to adhere to lockdown regulations, with the majority of the population only being inoculated towards the end of the year and into 2022.

To that end, the daily reports from the National Department of Health (NDoH) serve as updates as to how we’re handling the spread of the virus. The latest report indicates that 1 101 new cases have been reported over the past 24 hours as the total number of infections reported to date now sits at 1 575 471.

The number of recoveries is 1 501 185 as the recovery rate remains at 95 percent.

Unfortunately 23 new fatalities have also been reported, as the death toll related to COVID-19 in South Africa rises to 54 148.

The full breakdown of COVID-19 in South Africa is as follows:

Provinces Confirmed Cases Recoveries Active cases Deaths Western Cape 286 109 272 540 1 996 11 585 Eastern Cape 195 979 184 264 210 11 517 Northern Cape 39 255 35 089 3 554 882 Free State 87 568 80 928 2 398 3 831 KwaZulu-Natal 336 297 320 831 5 041 10 369 North West 66 893 62 517 2 881 1 706 Mpumalanga 77 706 75 440 991 1 393 Gauteng 421 880 408 357 3 231 10 604 Limpopo 63 784 61 219 2 95 2 261 Unknown 0 TOTAL 1 575 471 1 50 1185 20 597 54 148

