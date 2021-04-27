COVID-19 in South Africa: 27th April 2021

Today people across the country would be celebrating Freedom Day if it was a normal year, but the past 12 months have been anything but normal, as we continue to fight the spread of COVID-19 in South Africa.

With the rollout of vaccines expected later this week, followed by the second phase of the Sisonke Protocol in May, things are looking slightly more positive, but the majority of the population needs to remain vigilant as we wait for a wider rollout to happen.

As for the latest numbers regarding COVID-19 in South Africa, a report from the National Department of Health (NDoH) chronicling the past 24 hours shows that 849 new cases have been recorded. This has pushed up the total number of cases reported to date to 1 576 320.

The department also confirms that over 10.54 million tests have been conducted to date and the recovery rate remains at 95 percent with 1 501 880 recoveries reported so far.

As for the other key metrics in the daily report, unfortunately 38 new fatalities have been recorded over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll related to COVID-19 in South Africa to 54 186.

The full breakdown of COVID-19 in South Africa is as follows:

Provinces Confirmed Cases Recoveries Active cases Deaths Western Cape 286 155 272 540 1 996 11 602 Eastern Cape 195 981 184 265 210 11 522 Northern Cape 39 393 35 195 3 554 884 Free State 87 824 80 993 2 398 3 836 KwaZulu-Natal 336 322 320 835 5 041 10 370 North West 66 962 62 517 2 881 1 706 Mpumalanga 77 736 75 571 991 1 393 Gauteng 422 147 408 723 3 231 10 607 Limpopo 63 800 61 241 295 2 266 Unknown 0 TOTAL 1 576 320 1 501 880 20 597 54 186

