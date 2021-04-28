COVID-19 in South Africa: 28th April 2021

The country’s vaccine rollout is expected to start up again today with frontline healthcare workers prioritised to be inoculated in the fight against COVID-19 in South Africa. The next phase is scheduled for mid-May, where the elderly will receive the vaccine.

The rest of the population will need to wait until far later into the year to begin receiving their vaccines, which means it is crucial that we continue to adhere to lockdown regulations and ensure that no third wave of infections happens.

While the wait continues, the latest report from the National Department of Health (NDoH), shows that the number of new daily infections is at a manageable level. This as 880 new cases have been recorded over the past 24 hours, pushing the total number of infections recorded in SA to date to 1 577 200.

The department also explains over 10.56 million tests have been conducted to date, along with there being no movement on the recovery rate, which remains at 95 percent with 1 502 986 recoveries being reported.

Unfortunately, however, 51 new fatalities have been reported over the past 24 hours, with Gauteng accounting for the most at 20. The result sees the death toll related to COVID-19 in South Africa increase to 54 237.

The full breakdown of COVID-19 in South Africa is as follows:

Provinces Confirmed Cases Recoveries Active cases Deaths Western Cape 286 257 272 753 1 996 11 613 Eastern Cape 196 000 184 265 210 11 528 Northern Cape 39 451 35 289 3 554 886 Free State 88 006 81 327 2 398 3 839 KwaZulu-Natal 336 381 320 835 5 041 10 379 North West 67 090 62 517 2 881 1 706 Mpumalanga 77 831 75 684 991 1 393 Gauteng 422 366 409 068 3 231 10 627 Limpopo 63 818 61 248 295 2 266 Unknown 0 TOTAL 1 577 200 1 502 986 20 597 54 237

