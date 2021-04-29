COVID-19 in South Africa: 29th April 2021

The National Department of Health’s (NDoH) Sisonke Protocol is up and running again, with frontline healthcare workers now receiving vaccines to fight the spread of COVID-19 in South Africa. The resumption has been a little slow, with only 5 530 vaccines administered over the past 24 hours as the total to date now sits at 298 153.

If the department aims to inoculate 1.5 million healthcare workers before phase two of the rollout is slated to happen in mid-May, it will need to seriously pick up the pace.

In the interim, however, the rest of the population will need to wait, which brings us to the latest report from the NDoH regarding COVID-19 in South Africa. Here 1 250 new cases have been recorded over the past 24 hours, with fears growing over a third wave hitting as the winter months kick off locally. As such, South Africans have been urged to remain vigilant as the total number of cases recorded to date rises to 1 578 450.

The NDoH’s report also shows that over 10.59 million tests have been conducted to date, with 1 503 611 recoveries also being recorded, representing a a recovery rate of 95 percent.

Unfortunately, however, 48 new fatalities have been reported too. The majority come from the North West and Eastern Cape, each contributing 19 and 11 respectively. The result sees the death toll related to COVID-19 in South Africa rise to 54 285.

The full breakdown of COVID-19 in South Africa is as follows:

Provinces Confirmed Cases Recoveries Active cases Deaths Western Cape 286 412 272 902 1 996 11 617 Eastern Cape 196 031 184 323 210 11 539 Northern Cape 39 607 35 289 3 554 891 Free State 88 266 81 341 2 398 3 843 KwaZulu-Natal 336 442 320 835 5 041 10 380 North West 67 208 62 694 2 881 1 725 Mpumalanga 77 919 75 740 991 1 393 Gauteng 422 720 409 231 3 231 10 631 Limpopo 63 845 61 256 295 2 266 Unknown 0 TOTAL 1 578 450 1 503 611 20 597 54 285

