COVID-19 in South Africa: 7th April 2021

Over the past couple of weeks we have been covering the slow rate at which the National Department of Health’s (NDoH) Sisonke Protocol vaccine rollout has been administered, with its goal of inoculating 1.5 million healthcare workers by the end of April to combat COVID-19 in South Africa highly unlikely at this stage.

While we await news on an adjusted timeline for the rollout, the NDoH has confirmed that 20 million vaccines have been secured via Pfizer, adding that a final tranche of 200 000 Johnson & Johnson single jab vaccines are expected to land in the country on 10th April.

“In preparation for the mass vaccination campaign, we have undertaken a deep study of the Sisonke Protocol to draw lessons from the programme and enhance the efficiency of future operations,” writes Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize.



“We have also continued to engage stakeholders across all sectors to sensitise ourselves to the needs of various communities,” he adds.

The latest vaccine update is appreciated, but it looks like the second and third phases of the rollout will only be happening much later in the year than initially anticipated. As such, citizens will need to continue to be vigilant in fighting the spread of COVID-19.

Looking at the latest report from the NDoH, the total number of cases to date now sits at 1 552 853, as 437 new infections have been recorded over the past 24 hours. The recovery rate remains at 95 percent, while 272 438 vaccines have been administered to date. Other key statistics sees 37 new fatalities recorded over the past 24 hours, pushing the death toll to date to 53 032.

The full breakdown of COVID-19 in South Africa is as follows:

Provinces Confirmed Cases Recoveries Active cases Deaths Western Cape 283 513 266 948 16 565 11 476 Eastern Cape 195 515 183 948 11 567 11 371 Northern Cape 36 641 33 009 2 859 825 Free State 83 789 78 393 5 396 3 676 KwaZulu-Natal 334 600 318 596 16 004 10 236 North West 64 224 60 552 3 672 1 496 Mpumalanga 75 613 73 426 2 187 1 348 Gauteng 415 682 403 200 12 482 10 363 Limpopo 63 276 60 748 2 528 2 241 Unknown 0 TOTAL 1 552 853 1 478 820 74 033 53 032

