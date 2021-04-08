COVID-19 in South Africa: 8th April 2021

We are yet to know the full impact that the past Easter weekend will have on the number of infections for COVID-19 in South Africa. As we know, the virus can take up to 14 days to present symptoms, so the the coming weeks will prove crucial as fears have grown over a third wave for the country. In the interim, however, the number of new daily infections appears to be relatively low, with it remaining under the 1k threshold to date.
The latest report from the National Department of Health (NDoH) indicates that 756 new cases have been recorded over the past 24 hours, with the total number of infections recorded to date now sitting at 1 553 609. The department also notes that over 10 million tests have been conducted to date, with 278 909 vaccines administered as well.
The latter figure needs to ramp up significantly, especially if the country aims to reach some level of normalcy later this year.
Other key statistics see 1 479 821 recoveries being recorded too, with the recovery rate remaining unmoved at 95 percent.
Unfortunately, however, 70 new fatalities have been recorded over the past 24 hours as well, with the Eastern Cape accounting for one, the Free State with 18, Gauteng with 25, KwaZulu-Natal with 25, Mpumalanga contributing six and the Western Cape with four.
The result sees the death toll related to COVID-19 in South Africa increase to 53 111.
The full breakdown of COVID-19 in South Africa is as follows:
|Provinces
|Confirmed Cases
|Recoveries
|Active cases
|Deaths
|Western Cape
|283 615
|267 178
|16 437
|11 480
|Eastern Cape
|195 543
|183 966
|11 577
|11 372
|Northern Cape
|36 663
|33 022
|2 859
|825
|Free State
|83 893
|78 634
|5 259
|3 694
|KwaZulu-Natal
|334 687
|318 842
|15 845
|10 261
|North West
|64 315
|60 552
|3 763
|1 496
|Mpumalanga
|75 692
|73 482
|2 210
|1 354
|Gauteng
|415 902
|403 338
|12 564
|103 88
|Limpopo
|63 299
|60 807
|2 492
|2 241
|Unknown
|0
|TOTAL
|1 553 609
|1 479 821
|73 788
|53 111
As always, in order to stay up to date with the spread of COVID-19 in South Africa and abroad, we advise the following materials and platforms:
- Dr Zweli Mkhize on Twitter
- COVID-19 Connect on WhatsApp – add 0600 123 456 as a contact and say “Hi”.
- World Health Organisation
- SA Coronavirus website
- SA Government
- SA Presidency