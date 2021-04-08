COVID-19 in South Africa: 8th April 2021

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on email

We are yet to know the full impact that the past Easter weekend will have on the number of infections for COVID-19 in South Africa. As we know, the virus can take up to 14 days to present symptoms, so the the coming weeks will prove crucial as fears have grown over a third wave for the country. In the interim, however, the number of new daily infections appears to be relatively low, with it remaining under the 1k threshold to date.

The latest report from the National Department of Health (NDoH) indicates that 756 new cases have been recorded over the past 24 hours, with the total number of infections recorded to date now sitting at 1 553 609. The department also notes that over 10 million tests have been conducted to date, with 278 909 vaccines administered as well.

The latter figure needs to ramp up significantly, especially if the country aims to reach some level of normalcy later this year.

Other key statistics see 1 479 821 recoveries being recorded too, with the recovery rate remaining unmoved at 95 percent.

Unfortunately, however, 70 new fatalities have been recorded over the past 24 hours as well, with the Eastern Cape accounting for one, the Free State with 18, Gauteng with 25, KwaZulu-Natal with 25, Mpumalanga contributing six and the Western Cape with four. 

The result sees the death toll related to COVID-19 in South Africa increase to 53 111.

The full breakdown of COVID-19 in South Africa is as follows:

Provinces Confirmed Cases Recoveries Active cases Deaths
Western Cape 283 615 267 178 16 437 11 480
Eastern Cape 195 543 183 966 11 577 11 372
Northern Cape 36 663 33 022 2 859 825
Free State 83 893 78 634 5 259 3 694
KwaZulu-Natal 334 687 318 842 15 845 10 261
North West 64 315 60 552 3 763 1 496
Mpumalanga 75 692 73 482 2 210 1 354
Gauteng 415 902 403 338 12 564 103 88
Limpopo 63 299 60 807 2 492 2 241
Unknown 0
TOTAL 1 553 609 1 479 821 73 788 53 111

As always, in order to stay up to date with the spread of COVID-19 in South Africa and abroad, we advise the following materials and platforms:

[Image – Photo by Zoë Reeve on Unsplash]

Hypertext

Hypertext
Hypertext creates relevant business and consumer technology content for our readers. We live at the crossroads of invention, culture, mobile, 3D printing and more, where the greatest ideas of today inspire the innovations of tomorrow.

NEWSLETTER

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW

Hypertext is one of South Africa’s leading technology news and reviews sites, catering for consumers, small and medium businesses and the technology channel. We publish original content daily and welcome your feedback.

Click here to suggest a story. | Click here for advertising.

FOLLOW US

Facebook-f
Instagram
Linkedin
Twitter
Youtube
All original words & media by Hypertext by htxt.media are licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License. Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at Hypertext. Where images and material are supplied by rights holders outside of htxt.media, original publishing licences are indicated and unaffected.

2021 © All Rights Reserved. HTXT.AFRICA

v4.12