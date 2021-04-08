COVID-19 in South Africa: 8th April 2021

We are yet to know the full impact that the past Easter weekend will have on the number of infections for COVID-19 in South Africa. As we know, the virus can take up to 14 days to present symptoms, so the the coming weeks will prove crucial as fears have grown over a third wave for the country. In the interim, however, the number of new daily infections appears to be relatively low, with it remaining under the 1k threshold to date.

The latest report from the National Department of Health (NDoH) indicates that 756 new cases have been recorded over the past 24 hours, with the total number of infections recorded to date now sitting at 1 553 609. The department also notes that over 10 million tests have been conducted to date, with 278 909 vaccines administered as well.

The latter figure needs to ramp up significantly, especially if the country aims to reach some level of normalcy later this year.

Other key statistics see 1 479 821 recoveries being recorded too, with the recovery rate remaining unmoved at 95 percent.

Unfortunately, however, 70 new fatalities have been recorded over the past 24 hours as well, with the Eastern Cape accounting for one, the Free State with 18, Gauteng with 25, KwaZulu-Natal with 25, Mpumalanga contributing six and the Western Cape with four.

The result sees the death toll related to COVID-19 in South Africa increase to 53 111.

The full breakdown of COVID-19 in South Africa is as follows:

Provinces Confirmed Cases Recoveries Active cases Deaths Western Cape 283 615 267 178 16 437 11 480 Eastern Cape 195 543 183 966 11 577 11 372 Northern Cape 36 663 33 022 2 859 825 Free State 83 893 78 634 5 259 3 694 KwaZulu-Natal 334 687 318 842 15 845 10 261 North West 64 315 60 552 3 763 1 496 Mpumalanga 75 692 73 482 2 210 1 354 Gauteng 415 902 403 338 12 564 103 88 Limpopo 63 299 60 807 2 492 2 241 Unknown 0 TOTAL 1 553 609 1 479 821 73 788 53 111

