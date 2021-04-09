COVID-19 in South Africa: 9th April 2021

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on email

With the country now well past the one year mark as far as being under lockdown is concerned, thoughts regarding COVID-19 in South Africa have shifted from stopping the spread of the virus to getting as many people inoculated with vaccines as quickly as possible.

Unfortunately, very little headway is being made in this respect, and another adjustment of the Sisonke Protocol vaccine rollout is likely on the way. This as only 283 629 vaccines have been administered to date, which is drastically short of the 1.5 million that the National Department of Health (NDoH) outlined as a target for the end of April.

As such, many in the country are anxiously awaiting news on when new batches of vaccine will be landing in SA, as well as how the rollout efforts will be ramped up.

While we await any news on that front, the NDoH continues to release its daily COVID-19 reports, with the latest confirming that 1 366 new cases have been recorded over the past 24 hours as the total number of infections to date climbs to 1 554 975. It adds that 1 480 632 recoveries have also been recorded as the recovery rate remains at 95 percent.

Unfortunately 62 new fatalities have been reported by the department as well, with the North West claiming the most at 30. The result sees the death toll related to COVID-19 in South Africa increase to 53 173.

The full breakdown of COVID-19 in South Africa is as follows:

Provinces Confirmed Cases Recoveries Active cases Deaths
Western Cape 283 845 267 363 16 482 11 480
Eastern Cape 195 575 183 985 11 590 11 373
Northern Cape 36 758 33 058 2 859 830
Free State 84 059 78 891 5 168 3 705
KwaZulu-Natal 334 794 318 869 15 925 10 263
North West 64 425 60 634 3 791 1 526
Mpumalanga 75 834 73 512 2 322 1 359
Gauteng 416 353 403 473 12 880 10 396
Limpopo 63 332 60 847 2 485 2 241
Unknown 0
TOTAL 1 554 975 1 480 632 74 343 53 173

As always, in order to stay up to date with the spread of COVID-19 in South Africa and abroad, we advise the following materials and platforms:

[Image – Photo by De an Sun on Unsplash]

Hypertext

Hypertext
Hypertext creates relevant business and consumer technology content for our readers. We live at the crossroads of invention, culture, mobile, 3D printing and more, where the greatest ideas of today inspire the innovations of tomorrow.

NEWSLETTER

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW

Hypertext is one of South Africa’s leading technology news and reviews sites, catering for consumers, small and medium businesses and the technology channel. We publish original content daily and welcome your feedback.

Click here to suggest a story. | Click here for advertising.

FOLLOW US

Facebook-f
Instagram
Linkedin
Twitter
Youtube
All original words & media by Hypertext by htxt.media are licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License. Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at Hypertext. Where images and material are supplied by rights holders outside of htxt.media, original publishing licences are indicated and unaffected.

2021 © All Rights Reserved. HTXT.AFRICA

v4.12