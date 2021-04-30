Create, communicate, and express yourself with the Awesome Samsung Galaxy A32

In a world where your phone is an expression of your lifestyle, your connectivity needs and levels of productivity, you can now make a statement with the Samsung Galaxy A32.
It combines everything smartphone users want in a device, in a unique and affordable package. It’s also available in both LTE and 5G models and offers a simple minimalistic design, with uninterrupted cinematic viewing.
Samsung ensured that the Galaxy A32 smartphone has breath-taking cameras including a 48MP camera in the A32 5G and a 64MP camera in the A32 LTE. These quad cameras also ensure you 4K UHD Video recording, which lets you grab awesome still photos with a tap of a button. It even adds up to 99 customised filters, with colours and styles you like from favourite photos.
You can now keep your creativity moving by capturing stable shots with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) on the Galaxy A32 LTE. Thanks to tetra-binning, which combines four pixels into one, you can effortlessly capture great photos, even at night. With this device you will also enjoy more video production options with Pro Video Mode for your best videos yet. You can even add your own creative flair and express your unique self with My Filter, AR Emoji and Fun Mode.
The awesome Samsung Galaxy A32 is packed with an impressive two-day battery, multi-lens camera system and offers cinematic viewing with the LTE version’s 6.4″ FHD+ sAMOLED display and a 6.5″ HD+ TFT screen on the 5G version, which adds up to immersive gaming, videos and multitasking in vivid clarity.
The Samsung Galaxy A32 smartphone looks and feels good with an elegant soft edge design that’s comfortable to grip and elevated with a gentle glossy finish on the rear. It is available in Awesome Black, Awesome Blue and Awesome Violet.
And now with the Samsung trade-in programme, you can get up to R1 720 when you trade-in your Galaxy A31 and up to R1 450 when trading in your Galaxy A30s smartphone. You can trade-in over 6 000 Samsung and non-Samsung eligible devices, such as notebooks, mobile phones, smartwatches, tablets and many more. An additional R500 will be added to the final trade-in amount of the customers’ pre-owned device during a trade-in.
This offer, exclusively available at Samsung Stores nationwide and on the Samsung Online Store, is valid until 30 April 2021. For added peace of mind, those who purchase this awesome device can protect it against accidental damage with Samsung Care + for a once-off of R99 for 12 months of protection.