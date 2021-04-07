Demon Slayer The Movie showing at selected local cinemas this weekend

If you are an anime fan, you have likely watched the Demon Slayer series several times over, with the wildly popular shonen series recently receiving a theatrical release that surpassed Studio Ghibli’s Spirited Away as the top-grossing film in Japan over the festive season.

Demon Slayer The Movie: Mugen Train raked in more than 32.47 billion yen near the end of December last year, but for those residing in SA, getting your Demon Slayer fix has proved a little difficult.

This as the series is available on platforms like Crunchyroll and Netflix, but region-locked unless you have access to a VPN or other more nefarious means of obtaining anime-related content that is not readily available on our shores.

Luckily that changes somewhat this weekend, as both Nu Metro and Ster-Kinekor will be showing Demon Slayer The Movie: Mugen Train, starting on Friday 9th April. It is only showing at selected theatres, so you’ll need to peruse both sites to find available showings at cinemas closest to your location.

Having taken a gander ourselves, it looks like both Nu Metro and Ster-Kinekor have showings on the 9th, 10th and 11th of April, but it does vary depending on the cinema. Ster-Kinekor’s Mall of Africa location, for example, only lists Friday and Saturday, whereas the Sandton one has all three days. Nu Metro appears to have showings on all three days from the locations we’ve checked out so far.

With anime getting far less mainstream cinema love than it deserves, it is nice to see local companies making the effort to make some of the popular releases available in South Africa, especially during a global pandemic.

The IMAX experience for Akira late last year was fairly notable in that regard.

If you have not watched the series, which is set to start airing its second season during the midway point of this year, it comes highly recommended from us and well worth the effort of finding online… legally of course. This is also a bit of a coup for anime fans in SA, with the likes of the US and Canada only being able to watch the movie in cinemas later in the month.

Hopefully this is the start of more anime hitting local cinemas.