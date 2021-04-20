Discord eases restrictions on NSFW servers for iOS

Last week Discord implemented restrictions regarding access to what it terms Not Safe For Work (NSFW) servers, but it has now eased some of those restrictions.

The update to its policy now only blocks servers featuring explicit pornographic content from being accessed via iOS, for other NSFW servers, users will need to opt-in to view NSFW servers using the desktop or web app.

At the time it wasn’t clear why Discord implemented these restrictions though Apple’s history of forcing app makers to restrict access to adult content was front of mind.

Thanks to a Discord spokesperson talking to Engadget, we have some confirmation that Apple App Store guidelines prompted the change.

“Our goal is always to keep Discord safe, especially for our younger users. Last week, we introduced additional controls to ensure minors will not be exposed to content that is inappropriate for them per App Store guidelines,” a Discord spokesperson said.

“We realize the community had many questions, and we wanted to clarify our position and which servers will or will not be affected. These updates are outlined in detail on our support articles for users and server owners. We will continue to work with server owners and our partners, and will notify all server owners letting them know which of their servers are impacted,” they added.

Users between the ages of 13 and 17 are still blocked from joining or viewing NSFW content.

While the restrictions are still in place, the easing of some will likely make it a bit easier for folks to manage servers when they aren’t in front of a PC.

