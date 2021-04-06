Don’t watch the Loki trailer if you want to go in blind

After a short snippet was released in December 2020 we now have a proper trailer for the next show in the MCU: Loki. Before you hit play, however, just keep in mind that you may want to skip this trailer if you prefer going in blind and want to avoid spoiling yourself to an extent.

This trailer isn’t as much as an offender of some others that have been released for other shows and movies, but it does show quite a bit and just about fully reveals the interesting premise of the entire thing.

Not deterred? Well then let’s go.

As alluded to in the reveal Loki is in the custody of the Time Variance Authority, an interdimensional, interspatial, interchronological organisation that makes sure the flow of time is protected. When Loki stole the Tesseract (again) in Avengers: Endgame, he messed with the timeline and now he has to help fix it.

The Time Variance Authority is very similar to the Commission in the Umbrella Academy. The look and feel of the Time Variance Authority – old tech dealing with the supernatural – also reminds us of the Federal Bureau of Control from the game Control.

We see Loki throughout time and space on missions with on particular section catching our eye: is that the Black Widow at two minutes and six seconds into the trailer? We don’t see the face of the actress sitting opposite Tom Hiddleston, but the suit and the hair look very similar to Scarlett Johansson’s now deceased MCU character.

Loki launches on Disney+ come 11th June and will be the third Marvel show following WandaVision and the currently airing Falcon and The Winter Soldier. Unfortunately Disney+ has still not expanded into other regions so countries like ours are left out in the cold when it comes to accessing these shows legally, something we doubt will change once June comes round.

Finally we have to talk about DB Cooper. This real life man hijacked a plane in the 70s before receiving a large ransom and parachuting out into the night. He was never captured and very little is known about him. In this trailer and the aforementioned snipped it seems that Loki is DB Cooper in some capacity.

If you have 30 minutes to spare we highly recommend this mini documentary about the event.