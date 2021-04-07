EA outlines changes to Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Mass Effect Legendary Edition, the remaster of the beloved trilogy of games, is is out in just over a month and publisher EA has revealed how the gameplay has changed for this new release.

In an announcement cleverly titled “gameplay calibrations” the Mass Effect team highlights what we can expect with the first game getting a lot of attention.

Despite kicking off the franchise the original Mass Effect had some glaring issues which have been seen too. For those of you expecting the Mako to be the subject here, you’re right.

The infamous vehicle has been reigned in at all corners and has become much more forgiving:

“Improved handling. Physics tuning improved to feel “weightier” and slide around less

Physics tuning improved to feel “weightier” and slide around less Improved camera controls. Resolved issues preventing the Mako from accurately aiming at lower angles

Resolved issues preventing the Mako from accurately aiming at lower angles Shields recharge faster

New thrusters added for a speed boost. Its cooldown is separate from the jump jets’

for a speed boost. Its cooldown is separate from the jump jets’ The XP penalty while in the Mako has been removed

Touching lava no longer results in an instant Mission Failure and instead deals damage over time”

Aside from the Mako combat in the first game has been improved all around. Weapons will be less floaty, as well as useable by any class, certain enemies now take headshot damage and many systems have been tightened up.

The theme that these changes share is that they all lean towards making things easier by making the player stronger with weapons which are easier to use and abilities with shorter cooldowns. We really hope that the rest of the game is balanced around this so things don’t become a cakewalk as offering a decent combat challenge has never been a strong suit of the Mass Effect trilogy.

All three games will also benefit from “additional gameplay improvements”. The changes that stick out to us revolve around rebalancing of XP and the cover system. Both have apparently been made more consistent so that the experience better laid out both across the three games and in individual playthroughs.

These are just the big items that caught our eye and you can read the full list of gameplay changes, balances and refinements here. For those who care less about actual gameplay and just want to see Commander Shepard in better clarity, a similar reveal focused on visual changes will be released next week.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition releases on PC (through Steam and Origin), PlayStation and Xbox on 15th May.