Facebook expected to announce new audio-focused services today

This year we have seen a number of established social media platforms make bigger plays into audio, with a number of Clubhouse copycats in the works and the likes of Spotify doubling down on its push into podcasts. Sticking with this recent trend is Facebook, which is expected to make a flurry of audio-focused announcements, according to a Recode report.

“Sources say the social network is planning to announce a series of products — some of which won’t appear for some time — under the umbrella of ‘social audio’ on Monday. They include Facebook’s take on Clubhouse, the audio-only social network that grew rapidly last year, as well a push into podcast discovery and distribution, aided by Spotify,” writes the publication.

We already know of Facebook’s desire to make a rival to Clubhouse, but the report adds that we could also see a an audio-only version of its current Rooms videoconferencing platform. Added to this could be a drop-in service akin to Clubhouse that features speakers on a virtual stage, along with the ability to record short audio snippets and share them into news feeds.

On the podcast side of things, there may be greater integration with Spotify to help the latter’s content more easily discoverable via Facebook.

“It’s also unclear to me what the timeline is for the products Facebook will announce tomorrow,” writes Recode’s Peter Kafka.

As such it could be a while before Facebook is ready to bring these anticipated announcements to market as fully fledged products and services.

There has been no official word out of the company at the time of writing regarding this report, but if it is to be believed, we should see said announcements being made later today or the coming days.

Whether Facebook users have an appetite for such offerings, remains to be seen.

Either way it looks like big tech companies are leaning into social audio as more people are still stuck at home as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and in need of digital content to consume.