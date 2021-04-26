FedEx opens massive facility near OR Tambo International Airport

Today FedEx has announced that its new state-of-the-art facility in Johannesburg is now ready open for business.

The new facility has more than 6 000 square metres of space for warehousing and operations while a gargantuan 10 000 square metres is earmarked for office space.

“Moving to this new facility reinforces our commitment to our customers in the region,” explains vice president of operations for FedEx Express in Africa and the Middle East, Taarek Hinedi.

“With closer and easier access to OR Tambo International Airport, the facility enables us to efficiently handle the growing volume of e-commerce in the region, essential for the region’s recovery and future growth. Particularly with Johannesburg as a regional hub serving the continent,” adds the VP.

The new facility is able to process up to 6 000 packages per hour helping FedEx process the massive volume of packages that arrive into South Africa via OR Tambo International. The facility also allows FedEx to load up to 65 vehicles at the same time.

The FedEx Express Southern Africa Road Network (SARN) will also now operate from this location, with a fleet of more than 40 longer-haul delivery vehicles carrying essential goods, trade items, and customer goods on the domestic and cross-border routes each day.

In addition to supporting the more efficient movement of goods, the facility incorporates sustainable technologies.

To conserve energy, motion detectors activate energy-saving lights only when rooms are occupied. Multiple water-storage tanks around the property collect rainwater, reducing reliance on municipal water sources, which is then recycled to cool the heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning system, and to sustain the building’s garden, which contains over 30 species of indigenous and water-sensitive plants.

“The building’s location near OR Tambo International Airport, where the FedEx Express all-cargo flight operates from, means closer proximity to the major shopping centre of Johannesburg’s East Rand. Customers can shop from the mall and easily ship to anywhere in South Africa and around the world,” adds Hinedi.