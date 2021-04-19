Finally, our first look at Shang-Chi

After months of silence and then recent rumours and leaks we finally have our very first look at Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings which will be out later this year baring any delays or release moves

Unfortunately this isn’t a full fat trailer and is instead a teaser and, to rub salt in the wound, at the time of writing it’s only available on Twitter so we have to put up with the terrible video player there.

Watch the brand-new teaser trailer for Marvel Studios’ #ShangChi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and experience it only in theaters September 3. pic.twitter.com/UPtr6bpyqS — Shang-Chi (@shangchi) April 19, 2021

Circumstances aside there is a bit to chew on here including the voiceover. If you turn on the subtitles the person talking is named “Wenwu”. This is, as you may have guessed from the trailer, Shang-Chi’s father and the real Mandarin.

The Mandarin and the titular Ten Rings are visited by name only in Iron Man 3. When that movie released in 2013 many were disappointed by the portrayal, and fake out, of the fake Mandarin played by Ben Kingsley.

We’re approaching a decade since that movie came out so we’re excited to see what will be done with these characters a second time around, if you can call it that. We’d also love to see some call-backs to Iron Man 3 even though it isn’t a particularly beloved moment in the MCU.

The rest of the trailer shows Shang-Chi being brought back into the fold of his father’s evil empire and fighting all manner of rubbery looking bad guys in the process. We have to hope that the CGI here will be tightened up ahead of the movie’s planned release in September.

We have to end by mentioning the odd number of BMWs in this trailer. We count three and two of them are destroyed in the bus sequence near the end of the teaser. Marvel movies have long had many partners and product placements, but it’s usually Audis that appear in MCU movies.