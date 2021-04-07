Fujifilm’s new Instax Mini 40 lands in SA on 21st April

Fujifilm has announced a new retro-inspired instant camera – the Instax Mini 40. The latest offering in the popular Instax range will be available locally later this month, with Fujifilm South Africa confirming that it will land in the country on 21st April, carrying with it a recommended price tag of R1 399.

As such, it is on the pricer side of Fujifilm’s Instax lineup, but should appeal to those who have a penchant for instant cameras or retro-styled pieces of tech.

While it does have a retro look to it, Fujifilm has incorporated the same photographic technology as found in last year’s Mini 11 and Square SQ1 devices. To that end it features modes like the Automatic Exposure function, which automatically optimises the shutter speed, flash output and other settings according to the overall shooting conditions.

The Japanese camera maker says that this allows for balanced prints that are correctly exposed in both bright outdoor and low-light indoor environments.

As these are aimed at a younger audience, there is also a Selfie Mode that is initiated by pulling out the front edge of the camera’s lens after powering it on, ensuring that any image taken from close up range of 30cm to 50cm is in focus.

The Instax Mini 40 is powered by two AA batteries (included) and weighs in at 330g sans batteries and strap. As with all Instax camera, Fujifilm’s own print film is need, yielded prints 62mm x 46mm in size in roughly 90 seconds. These packs (10 prints per pack) can prove quite expensive when added up at R169 (RRP) per pack, especially if you plan to snap a lot of pictures, so that is always something to keep in mind.