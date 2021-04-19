Gamefinity adds seven new game publishers to its local distribution lineup

There has been a bit of a shakeup as far as the local game distribution landscape is concerned, with Gamefinity now acquiring the rights to seven new game publishers to add to its current stable. The South African distributor, most famously known for handling PlayStation locally, has now added the following game publishers to its ranks:

505Games

CI Games

Focus Home Entertainment

Giants Software

Koch Media

Maximum Games

THQ Nordic

Some of the noteworthy titles to be released from the above publishers in recent years include 2019’s impressive Control (pictured in header) from 505Games, as well as the always popular Farming Simulator franchise from Giants Software and Metro Exodus from co-publisher Koch Media.

“These new distribution rights join the existing list already represented by Gamefinity, namely Sony Interactive Entertainment, A4Tech, Bethesda Softworks, Nacon, Capcom, Exquisite Gaming Limited, Konami, Milestone, SEGA, Techland, U&I and Warner Brothers Games,” the company explained in a press release sent to Hypertext.

“As the local gaming community continues to grow so we have forged new partnerships with gaming publishers to be able to bring our gaming community new, unique and even more immersive experiences across all genres along with some great franchises never made available to them on the physical format. Amongst others Biomutant and Sniper Ghost Warrior: Contract 2 will be the first of these new titles available in May and June respectively,” adds Mario Dos Santos, CEO of Gamefinity.

With the distributor already having a number of heavy hitting names under its purview, the addition of the rights to these seven new game publishers further strengthens its position locally. As such, when you’re playing a game in SA in future, Gamefinity will have likely had a hand in bringing it here.