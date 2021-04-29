Get a proper look at the gameplay of Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground arrives just next month so we’re finally starting to see more of the latest game from Focus Home Interactive based in Games Workshop’s universe.

The publisher has released a gameplay overview trailer which you can watch in the embed below. We’ve known for a while now that Storm Ground will be a turn-based strategy game with card mechanics but only now do we have a proper idea about how that will function.

Interestingly here each new playthrough of the three available campaigns will be different thanks to the fact that you can choose which route you want to take through the map. This is a rather common mechanic and we last saw it in the roguelike Curse of the Dead Gods released back in February.

The card aspect of the game similarly adds to the random nature of playthroughs with these determining what units and gear you have access to. It seems that players will get to grow a collection of these cards to build the kind of army they’d like to field.

These elements together with the three factions – Stormcast Eternals, Nighthaunt and Maggotkin – seem to place a premium on variety.

“Each non-linear, procedurally-generated campaign will be a new experience whenever you begin it, meaning an endlessly replayable single-player offering. Multiplayer has you gaining a collection over time as you win more and more battles against other players online, changing your army as you earn more rewards,” reads a press release we received.

Procedural generation and random game elements aren’t to everyone’s tastes with some pointing out that a more linear approach with better handcrafted elements is better. Hopefully Storm Ground can balance the two design philosophies and offer something tailor made but still surprising.

We’ll have to wait until 27th May 2021 to find out when Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground releases on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.