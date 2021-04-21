Government releases bulletin to assuage vaccination fears

Fake news, misinformation, fearmongering and general mistrust has been a commonality of the COVID-19 pandemic and this has remained the same as vaccinations have become available.

Right now South Africa is ramping up for a greater vaccination rollout to hopefully take place in May should there be no further issues or a lack of the vaccines, and has released a bulletin ahead of that to address some of the public’s questions and comments about it.

The bulletin is called “I Choose Vaccination” and has shared by various arms of the government, most recently by the Department of Higher Education And Training (see the embed below).

The ten page bulletin features contents such as a message from from the Minister of Health, Doctor Zweli Mkhize. The minister states that South Africa has secured a combined 61 million doses of the vaccine – 31 million doses from Johnson & Johnson, as well as 30 million from Pfizer.

Another person included in the bulletin is nurse Zoliswa Gidi-Dyosi, who is a frontline healthcare worker and the first South African to receive a vaccination against COVID-19 in South Africa. Gidi-Dyosi encourages other to do the same when they have the chance and states that she still follows safety precautions despite receiving her dose.

The last page of the bulletin is titled “the facts” and contains some key information for the two vaccines. This provides some short information about some key differences between the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer, which is good to know as soon as you’re informed which one you will be given when the time comes.

Even if you’ve been keeping a close eye on COVID-19 and the vaccination situation in South Africa, we suggest giving the bulletin a read. Its ten pages are shared as tweets, so click on the first page below to read the rest on Twitter.