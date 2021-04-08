HMD Global introduces new mid-range 5G Nokia phones with the X10 and X20

HMD Global hosted a live stream event to showcase their latest Nokia Mobile devices earlier today and, with it, introduced six new devices to its lineup.

Unfortunately no new flagship offering was spotted, but HMD did unpack its updated strategy, which places an emphasis on vale for money devices. To that end it has unveiled two new durable smartphones under the X series banner – the Nokia X10 and Nokia X20 – which also happen to be the top-specced devices within the aforementioned six new phones.

“Sitting proudly at the top of the new portfolio are the Nokia X20 and Nokia X10. Pushing the boundaries of the mid-range, these smartphones provide experiences and quality far above their price tag,” explains the company’s announcement.

To empower those experiences, the X10 and X20 both sport the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G Mobile Platform, which as the name suggests means that they deliver 5G support at the mid-range price point. With access to 5G carrying a premium at the moment, HMD is hoping the addition of the X10 and X20 will appeal to those consumers who want faster speeds, but cannot pay the extra that such functionality would normally cost on a flagship device.

Both phones feature a 6.67″ FullHD+ display with a punch hole for its selfie camera. Added to this is up to two days worth of battery life, three years of monthly security updates and a three-year long extended OS (Pure Android) warranty, which tie into the Love it, Trust it and Keep it branding for this afternoon’s event.

The key difference between the two Nokia X series phones is camera setup, RAM and storage. The X10 features a 48MP quad camera setup, whereas the X20 has a 64MP variant, as well as 32MP front facing option. On the memory side of things, the X10 comes in 4GB and 6GB flavours, with 128GB across the board and a 64GB on the 6GB version. For the X20 128GB worth of internal storage is found, with 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM models found.

For now, no word on local pricing and availability, but both elements are expected to be shared in the coming weeks.