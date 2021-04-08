HMD Global’s new Nokia G10 and G20 phones boast three-day battery life

Ever since HMD Global took over the manufacture of Nokia Mobile phones a few years ago, the brand routinely reveals devices capable of working for up to two days. With battery life one of the most important elements to any smartphone experience, now the company has gone a day further with its new G Series of phones – the G10 and G20.

They were introduced earlier today alongside four other new devices by HMD Global, but it remains to be seen whether three days and battery life will become the hallmark of all future Nokia G Series phones.

Either way it is certainly a noteworthy feature and one that should give the G10 and G20 an advantage in what has become a rather saturated mid-range market of late.

“The G-series represents the perfect balance of delivering on all your daily needs through straightforward problem-solving technology. Featuring on both phones in the G range is the three-day battery life – the longest yet on a Nokia smartphone,” notes the company following this afternoon’s announcement.

“The Nokia G20 is supported by the signature Android promise available on Nokia smartphones. That’s three years of monthly security updates to help keep your data as secure as possible and two years of OS updates,” adds HMD Global.

As for other key elements, both devices feature a 6.5″ display with a teardrop-shaped notch to house the selfie camera, as well as a fingerprint sensor on the side and biometric face unlocking to keep things secure. The G20 also features a 48MP primary camera to handle most of its photography functions, with the G10 featuring a lesser specced trio of lenses on the rear.

Looking at memory configurations, the G10 has 3GB and 4GB RAM options with 32GB and 64GB onboard storage respectively. Shifting to the G20, 4GB RAM is the go-to, with a 64GB and 128GB storage option available.

Expected in selected markets later this month, there is no word on local pricing and availability at the time of writing, but more information is expected to follow’s this afternoon’s event.