HP’s Reverb G2 Omnicept VR headset expected in SA in June

Virtual Reality headsets are segmented into two categories currently – gaming and enterprise. While the former gets a lot of attention, especially as VR gaming is viewed as potentially significant revenue generators down the line, the enterprise aspect of VR headsets is no less important. To that end HP is readying to bring its Reverb G2 Omnicept Edition VR Headset to South Africa in June, with pricing for the device starting at a hefty R29 999 (RRP).

That’s almost twice as expensive as one of its predecessors, the Reverb G2, which arrived late last year for roughly R15 999.

The key difference between the two is the tech that the Omnicept Edition is packing, with its focus being on building new VR experiences as opposed to simply enjoying VR content.

“The HP Reverb G2 Omnicept Edition brings the cutting-edge features of the HP Reverb G2 and more – delivering Valve-designed lenses and audio alongside a state-of-the-art sensor system that measures muscle movement, gaze, pupil size, and pulse. To further enhance the experience, we will be offering HP VR Spatial Audio, ML-powered spatial audio for VR to the HP Omnicept SDK,” explained HP at the time the device was announced last year.

“When we introduced the HP Omnicept Solution, our goal was to bring powerful, intelligent technology to developers for them to create new hyper-personalized, engaging, and adaptive VR experiences for enterprises. HP VR Spatial Audio delivers dynamic head-related-transfer-functions (HRTFs) for a more life-like experience and personalized sound as the audio adapts to the specific user in VR. For the developer community, we’re proud to announce that our Omnicept features are supported across both Unreal Engine and Unity,” it adds.

The Omnicept version of the Reverb G2 also leverages off of the latest technology from partners like Nvidia.

“Our collaboration with HP on the development of the HP Omnicept Solution will advance the XR industry in important ways, including improving the efficacy of VR training and simulation,” notes David Weinstein, director of virtual reality and augmented reality at NVIDIA.

“HP Omnicept works hand-in-hand with NVIDIA’s latest commercial RTX solutions to open new avenues to improve well-being and advance high-fidelity VR experiences with state-of-the-art foveated rendering and spatial audio,” he adds.

Those experiences therefore come at a premium higher than that of conventional VR headsets, which are already pricey in their own right.

Whether there will be enterprise customers or developers willing to pay the asking price for this new headset remains to be seen.